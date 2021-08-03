ODOT to restore wetland with Klamath Tribes

If you’ve gone north out of Klamath Falls on Highway 97 in the last month, you might have seen the construction project on the southeast side of Upper Klamath Lake. The Oregon Department of Transportation is partnering with the Klamath tribes to restore 40 acres of former wetland into fresh habitat suitable for native flora and fauna including C’waam and Kaptu, two species of endangered suckerfish endemic to Klamath Lake.