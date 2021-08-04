Cancel
FBI, Law And Order, And One Chicago: How All The Dick Wolf Shows Connect To CBS' International Spinoff

By Laura Hurley
Fall TV season is fast-approaching, and it brings the premiere of CBS' FBI: International. The new show will be the second spinoff of FBI, which is entering its fourth season in September. As a show produced by TV legend Dick Wolf, the International spinoff will join a television universe including not just FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, but also five other ongoing shows between NBC's Law & Order franchise and One Chicago. So, let's take a look at how International connects to seven other shows, spread over two networks, two cities, and dozens of different characters.

