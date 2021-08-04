FBI, Law And Order, And One Chicago: How All The Dick Wolf Shows Connect To CBS' International Spinoff

This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones is making the leap to another NBC series and will be joining Law & Order: Organized Crime for its upcoming Season 2. According to Deadline, Jones will be playing the recurring role of Congressman Leon Kilbride, "a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right." He will not be the only new actor on Law & Order: Organized Crime, as Vinnie Jones (X-Men: The Last Stand), will be joining as well, playing Albi Briscu, "an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country."