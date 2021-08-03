Graduate from Windermere, Florida, selected as student marshal for Auburn University’s summer 2021 commencement

Sports Medicine and Movement Lab - Gretchen Oliver, Ph.D. Abigail Cramer from Windermere, Florida, has been selected as the student marshal for the College of Education in Auburn University’s summer 2021 commencement ceremony, scheduled for Aug. 6-7. Cramer is receiving her Bachelor of Science degree inexercise science and plans to attend medical school and pursue a career in sports medicine after graduation. She made the Dean’s List regularly from 2019-21 and was the recipient of the Mildred Cheshire Fraley Endowed Scholarship, the Dr. Ralph C. Boles and Willie M. Boles Endowed Scholarship and the Sandra Bridges Newkirk Endowed Scholarship.