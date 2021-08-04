Cancel
Orange County, FL

The Hall of Presidents reopens, unveiling new Joe Biden audio-animatronic

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
The iconic Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom is reopening with a new, but familiar, face inside.

The audio-animatronic of President Joe Biden will debut along with the attraction reopening, Disney said.

Creative teams have been busy programming the replica of the 46th president of the United States and pairing it with a delivery of the presidential oath of office, which was recorded at the White House by Biden just for the attraction, Disney said.

Every detail comes together to create a realistic and symbolic glimpse into the office of the President through the years, from the carefully tailored clothing to the props, documents and furniture placed throughout the stage,” Disney said in a blog post last month.

Next to Biden in The Hall of Presidents, you may notice a few special items that bear their own significance to the president, Disney said, including peach blossoms to represent his home state of Delaware and a pair of aviators.

The Hall of Presidents opened alongside Magic Kingdom in 1971. It has remained closed, despite the park reopening, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to media reports, The Hall of Presidents reopened Tuesday — one day earlier than Disney had previously announced.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

