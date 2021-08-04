Cancel
Dak Prescott won’t throw this week or play in Hall of Fame game

By Adam Bradshaw
KXAN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOXNARD, Calif. (Silver Star Nation) — The Dallas Cowboys will be without the services of starting quarterback Dak Prescott as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in the Hall of Fame game from Canton, Ohio. Head Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters at Cowboys training camp Tuesday morning that...

