Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks: Initial thoughts on the surprise George Hill signing

By Dalton Sell
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter much uncertainty at the position, the Milwaukee Bucks finally landed their new backup point guard, and he is a familiar face. First reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, long-time veteran George Hill will soon sign with the Bucks after he clears waivers in the coming days. Hill had a partial guarantee on his deal next season, and it appears that the Philadelphia 76ers were looking to go in a direction that did not include the guard, paving the way for him to sign with a team he knows quite well.

behindthebuckpass.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

119K+
Followers
312K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Shooting#The Milwaukee Bucks#Athletic#Okc Thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul, Suns hit with Kevin Durant warning from Bucks star Khris Middleton

After going down 2-0 in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, it’s easy to count out the Milwaukee Bucks at this point. For his part, however, Bucks star Khris Middleton isn’t necessarily in panic mode right now. As a matter of fact, he’s just sent a Kevin Durant-sized warning to Chris Paul and the rest of the Suns as the series swings to Milwaukee for Game 3 and 4.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Milwaukee Bucks players who won’t be back next season

Despite being crowned NBA champions and their contributions to the Milwaukee Bucks this season, these three players won’t be back next season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did it the hard way — no superteam, but building a championship team around one star player in the Greek Freak. The perseverance paid off, as they won the NBA championship for the 2020-21 season. Although they’ll be celebrating for the coming weeks, decisions must be made about the team’s roster next season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks select “most bizarre” player in 2021 NBA Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks began the day of the 2021 NBA Draft with the 31st overall pick and ended it with two late second-rounders and two more future second-round selections. Before the draft began, Milwaukee shipped the first pick in the second round to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for the 54th and 60th selections as well as two future second-round picks (one in 2024 and another in 2026).
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jason Kidd Punished The Entire Bucks Team Because Thon Maker Had An Android Phone That Caused A Group Chat Error

Jason Kidd is now the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. After a successful stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won an NBA championship as an assistant coach, Kidd is returning to the franchise where he won his first and only NBA championship. This will be Kidd's first head coaching job since his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014 to 2018.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Bobby Portis wants to give flowers to whoever gave Giannis Antetokounmpo his freaky nickname

It wasn’t even clear if Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was going to be ready for the start of the NBA Finals because of the knee injury he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks. That injury cost him two-plus games in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it seemed like a long shot that he would be ready for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. Instead, Antetokounmpo played in Game 1 and looked pretty solid, and he has since dominated the last two games, albeit with one of those big performances coming in a Game 2 loss.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Trae Young Makes Telling Comment After Bucks Win NBA Championship

The Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals last night, and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was left feeling motivated. In his third pro season, Young took the fifth-seeded Hawks farther than anyone anticipated, eliminating the fourth-seeded New York Knicks and No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers before losing to the Bucks in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bobby Portis rejected deals from two contenders to stay with Bucks

Bobby Portis is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-year, $9M deal. He was more than willing to run it back and help defend their title next season. Multiple teams were expecting to sign Portis as the big man was one of the more effective players off the bench in the NBA this season, averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds during the regular season while shooting 52.3% from the field.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: The George Hill situation somehow just got even worse

Therapist: George Hill isn’t a member of the Philadelphia 76ers anymore; he can’t hurt you. George Hill: *Plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks*. Not one day removed from being officially waived by the Philadelphia 76ers in order to free up cap space heading into free agency, George Hill has found a new home with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team that initially signed him to a three-year, $30 million contract and shipped him to the OKC Thunder as part of the four-team Eric Bledsoe trade.
NBANBC Sports

George Hill returning to Bucks

The Bucks can’t shake George Hill. They waived him in 2019. He re-signed that same offseason. They traded him in the Jrue Holiday deal last year. Now – after getting waived by the 76ers – Hill is again returning to Milwaukee. Shams Charania of The Athletic:. Hill, now 35, showed...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Heat signing P.J. Tucker from Bucks, who’ll keep Bobby Portis

The Heat’s big night continues. Miami is poaching P.J. Tucker from the defending-champion Bucks, who’ll at least keep Bobby Portis. The Heat had the mid-level exception available, because they’re acquiring Kyle Lowry via sign-and-trade rather than signing him outright. Miami certainly has a type with tough veterans – Jimmy Butler...
NBAKenosha News.com

Milwaukee Bucks' fans celebrate NBA championship with parade

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Thousands of fans lined downtown Milwaukee streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city’s first NBA championship in half a century. Six police officers on horseback clopped past cheering fans at the head of a procession that...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Ranking impending free agents by priority to re-sign

While the celebration from capturing their first title in 50 years will continue to live on, it will soon be back to business as usual for the Milwaukee Bucks. Free agency is rapidly approaching on the horizon, and the front office must prepare for what is shaping up to be a busy offseason jam-packed with questions. While the team would certainly like to run it back next season with the same pieces that saw them end their title drought this year, it seems certain that they will be losing some household pieces once free agency officially kicks off on August 2.
NBAchatsports.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo fulfills championship promise to Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 20: (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Eight years after he first arrived to the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo officially stands at the NBA summit. With the Bucks having won their first title in 50 years following their 105-98 Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns in...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 10 Initial Takeaways from Finals Clinching Win

Somehow, someway, the Milwaukee Bucks, led by a historic performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, are NBA Champions. With the Fiserv Forum rocking and an estimated 65,000 fans outside of the arena, Milwaukee was able to close out the series at home with a 105 to 98 win over Phoenix. While admittedly,...
NBAseehafernews.com

Bucks Don’t Bring Back PJ Tucker; Sign Ojeleye, Hill, Portis

In a surprising move, the Milwaukee Bucks won’t bring back veteran P-J Tucker. He’s signing with the Miami Heat. The Bucks will try to counter that loss with the addition of free-agent Semi Ojeleye, sometimes known in Boston as the “Giannis stopper.”. Bobby Portis will return after agreeing to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy