Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 19:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County At 808 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Lamar, moving northeast at 10 mph. Heavy rain has been falling over this region which may cause hazardous travel conditions due to water ponding on roads. Data suggests streamflows in the vicinity are around or less than 100cfs, hence why there is no warning out right now. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Prowers and east central Bent Counties.