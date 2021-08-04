Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bent County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bent by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bent FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BENT COUNTY At 813 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southern Bent County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bent County, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Cascade Valleys, South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Cascade Valleys; South Central Cascade Valleys BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys. * Winds: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. In the Kittitas Valley northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 19 percent in the valleys and 15 to 25 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fires.
Environmentweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Harney County, Baker County and Malheur County. * WHEN...From 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ this evening to 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front, along with gusts from thunderstorms, will result in a period of strong winds tonight.
Fayette County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kanawha, Northwest Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Target Area: Kanawha; Northwest Fayette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kanawha and northwestern Fayette Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1208 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Powellton, or 11 miles west of Fayetteville, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Montgomery, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers, Gauley Bridge, Pratt, Burnwell, Powellton, Handley, Dawes, Sharon and Eskdale. This includes West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 65 and 83. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy, and Sumter. * Through Thursday evening * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region through the day on Thursday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Raleigh County, WVweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 01:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Raleigh; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in South Central Raleigh County in southeastern West Virginia East Central Wyoming County in southern West Virginia * Until 545 AM EDT. * At 118 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen with highly localized amounts of up to 5 inches. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mullens, Coal City, Twin Falls State Park, Rhodell, Josephine and Maben. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Hamilton County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 22:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Polk; York Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of York, Hamilton and southwestern Polk Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1016 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bradshaw to Giltner. Movement was northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Benedict around 1025 PM CDT. Henderson and Hampton around 1030 PM CDT. Bradshaw around 1035 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include York. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 323 and 359. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 03:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy, and Sumter. * Through Thursday evening * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region through the day on Thursday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:09:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 17:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 415 PM AST. * At 309 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR WESTERN MERCER COUNTY At 1130 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened across western Mercer County,but runoff from 3 to 5 inches of rain that fell will likely continue to cause flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matoaka Wenonah Camp Creek This includes the following streams and drainages Flipping Creek, Glade Branch, Camp Creek, Crane Creek, Big Branch and Clark Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coamo; Orocovis; Villalba THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR COAMO, OROCOVIS AND VILLALBA The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sierra County Lakes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sierra County Lakes Significant Weather Advisory A small line of thunderstorms was moving south through central Sierra County. These storms have had a history of producing strong outflow winds. Residents and motorists in south central Sierra County can expect wind gusts from 40 to 50 mph as the storms approach and then brief heavy rains as the storms pass by. The gusty winds will quickly slow once the thunderstorms have passed to the south.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 01:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 03:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin Significant Weather Advisory An area of thunderstorms was moving south through central and western Luna County early this morning. These storms have had a history of producing strong outflow winds. Residents and motorists in south central and southwestern Luna County could see strong outflow wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, as the storms approach and then brief heavy rains as the storms pass through. The winds will quickly slow once the thunderstorms have passed by.
Natrona County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Natrona by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Natrona THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NATRONA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Webb County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Webb A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN WEBB COUNTY At 125 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Chupadera Ranch Airport, or 26 miles southeast of El Indio, moving northwest at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chupadera Ranch Airport.
Lake County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY At 815 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kings Point, or 8 miles northeast of Polson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Finley Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Environmentbluemountaineagle.com

Red Flag Warning issued for Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday. The potential for abundant lightning combined with very dry fuels may result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds may also promote increased fire spread potential.
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glacier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GLACIER COUNTY At 401 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Cut Bank, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Santa Rita. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Prowers County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Some reports of around curb height street flooding has been reported. With heavy rain once again reaching the vicinity, a general Flash Flood warning seems necessary. This is for the city of Lamar. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lamar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Prowers County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prowers FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL PROWERS COUNTY At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lamar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sierra THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SIERRA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy