Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Animas County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Las Animas; Otero; Pueblo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN LAS ANIMAS, SOUTHWESTERN OTERO AND SOUTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 813 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Delhi. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delhi, CO
County
Las Animas County, CO
County
Otero County, CO
City
Las Animas, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
County
Pueblo County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Environmentweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Harney County, Baker County and Malheur County. * WHEN...From 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ this evening to 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front, along with gusts from thunderstorms, will result in a period of strong winds tonight.
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Cascade Valleys, South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Cascade Valleys; South Central Cascade Valleys BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys. * Winds: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. In the Kittitas Valley northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 19 percent in the valleys and 15 to 25 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fires.
Fayette County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kanawha, Northwest Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Target Area: Kanawha; Northwest Fayette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kanawha and northwestern Fayette Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1208 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Powellton, or 11 miles west of Fayetteville, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Montgomery, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers, Gauley Bridge, Pratt, Burnwell, Powellton, Handley, Dawes, Sharon and Eskdale. This includes West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 65 and 83. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy, and Sumter. * Through Thursday evening * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region through the day on Thursday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
Raleigh County, WVweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 01:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Raleigh; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in South Central Raleigh County in southeastern West Virginia East Central Wyoming County in southern West Virginia * Until 545 AM EDT. * At 118 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen with highly localized amounts of up to 5 inches. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mullens, Coal City, Twin Falls State Park, Rhodell, Josephine and Maben. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Hamilton County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 22:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Polk; York Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of York, Hamilton and southwestern Polk Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1016 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bradshaw to Giltner. Movement was northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Benedict around 1025 PM CDT. Henderson and Hampton around 1030 PM CDT. Bradshaw around 1035 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include York. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 323 and 359. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:09:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 17:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 415 PM AST. * At 309 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 03:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy, and Sumter. * Through Thursday evening * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across Florida will continue to support periods of locally heavy rain across the region through the day on Thursday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR WESTERN MERCER COUNTY At 1130 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened across western Mercer County,but runoff from 3 to 5 inches of rain that fell will likely continue to cause flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matoaka Wenonah Camp Creek This includes the following streams and drainages Flipping Creek, Glade Branch, Camp Creek, Crane Creek, Big Branch and Clark Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Kittitas County, WAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge and Kittitas Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...From noon today to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bent FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BENT COUNTY At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Caddoa Creek. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include John Martin Reservoir. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Bent County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bent FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BENT COUNTY At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Caddoa Creek. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include John Martin Reservoir. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Lafayette County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 22:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lafayette The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Lafayette County in Big Bend Florida * Until 300 AM EDT. * At 1155 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 3 Hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Pedro Junction. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Prowers County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Some reports of around curb height street flooding has been reported. With heavy rain once again reaching the vicinity, a general Flash Flood warning seems necessary. This is for the city of Lamar. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lamar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coamo; Orocovis; Villalba THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR COAMO, OROCOVIS AND VILLALBA The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Lee County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Lee County in south central Texas * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 609 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms over northern Lee County. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lexington, Tanglewood, Leo and Old Dime Box. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Frio County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Frio by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Frio The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Frio County in south central Texas * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 558 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms over southeast Frio County. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Frio County Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Judith Basin County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Judith Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Judith Basin and west central Fergus Counties through 900 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Stanford, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Brief heavy rain is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glengarry and Danvers. This includes Highway 200 between mile markers 71 and 77. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sierra THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SIERRA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Toole County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Toole by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Toole Strong thunderstorms will impact Toole County through 1045 PM MDT At 939 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Sunburst to 7 miles east of Cut Bank. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shelby, Sunburst, Kevin, Ethridge, Oilmont, Ferdig, Devon and Dunkirk. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 362 and 397. Highway 2 between mile markers 263 and 301. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy