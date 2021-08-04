Severe Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 11:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Union THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
