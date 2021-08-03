Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian markets lower on virus worries after Wall Street slips

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street lower as jitters about the fast spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant dented enthusiasm about strong corporate profits. Investors looked ahead to U.S. jobs data due out this week for signs of the health of the world’s biggest economy. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed lower, weighed down by declines for tech, energy, industrial and communications stocks. Investors were encouraged by unexpectedly strong U.S. earnings but are more uneasy as China, the United States and other governments try to stop the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Asian Markets#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Stocksetftrends.com

Bank and Industrial ETFs Gain on Strong Jobs Data

A stronger-than-expected jobs report on Friday boosted stocks and ETFs connected with the economic recovery, and helped stock ETFs reach fresh, all-time highs. Amid a positive jobs report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.44% on Friday to notch an intraday record high, while the S&P 500 added 0.22% and scored its own intraday all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.4%.
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Gains On Positive Data

Wall Street and most European stock markets rose on Thursday as traders weighed positive US data, inflation concerns and the economic threat of Covid's Delta variant. US stocks were up at midday as data indicating an improving labour market and supply chain situation fortified traders worried about the economy's health.
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 210 points or 6.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,465-point plateau although it's likely to open higher again on Friday.
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 370 points or 2.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,600-point plateau although it may reverse those losses on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian...
WorldPosted by
MercuryNews

Asian stocks sink as investors watch for US jobs data

BEIJING — Asian stock markets sank Friday after Wall Street rose to a high as investors waited for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the biggest global economy. Shanghai, Hong Kong and South Korea retreated. Tokyo was up less than 0.1%. Wall Street’s benchmark...
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.33%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.33%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Fujikura...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Cash In On Wall Street Rally With This Top Finance Sector Play

As the stock market hits new highs, hot stocks in the investment bank, brokerage and related groups tracked by IBD are also yielding big gains. Among IBD's 197 industry groups, money center banks are up more than 30% this year, investment managers are up 26% and specialty financial services stocks up 21%. The investment bankers and brokers group is up 16%.
StocksBusiness Insider

Hong Kong Bourse Expected To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 1,220 points or 4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,200-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Friday.
StocksBusiness Insider

Singapore Stock Market May Challenge Resistance At 3,200 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after ending the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 30 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,175-point plateau although it's expected to tick higher again on Friday. The...
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Rise On Upbeat US Jobs Data

Stock markets steadied and the dollar firmed Friday before the release of monthly US jobs data that will highlight strength of recovery in the world's biggest economy. Around midday, European equities were mirroring a sluggish end to the week for Asian stocks. Wall Street indices hit fresh record highs Thursday...
Stocksalbuquerqueexpress.com

Asian stock investors lack resolution, Nikkei 225 rises 144 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia mirrored Wall Street's overnight performance, finishing mixed and barely moved. The Australian All Ordinaries finished just 0.90 of a single point or 0.01 percent in front, at 7,779.60. The Nikkei 225 in Japan firmed 144.04 points or 0.52 percent to 27,728.12. The Shanghai...
StocksInternational Business Times

US Stocks, Oil Prices Stumble As Jobs Report Disappoints

Wall Street stocks and oil prices slipped on Wednesday as a disappointing private US jobs report and the surging Delta variant of the coronavirus weighed on investor sentiment. European stock markets closed higher but the Dow fell after a report showed that hiring by American firms had been far weaker...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks eye steady start as traders mull Fed

(Aug 5): Asian stocks are set for a muted start Thursday after U.S. stocks dipped amid mixed economic data and comments from a Federal Reserve official that the central bank is on course to taper stimulus support. Futures edged lower in Japan and Australia and were flat in Hong Kong....
Worldaudacy.com

Asia stocks mixed with eyes on US economic recovery

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as traders awaited more guidance on the U.S. economic recovery. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.3% to 27,678.79 while the Kospi in South Korea lost 0.1% to 3,278.13. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.2% to 26,466.58. The Shanghai Composite...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Mixed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as the latest private payrolls data from the U.S. disappointed and China's state media once again took aim at the video game sector, calling for higher taxes on the gaming industry. Chinese shares retreated as the country tightened overseas travel restrictions for...
StocksBusiness Insider

Renewed Consolidation Likely For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 210 points or 6.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,475-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Thursday.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, Take “Breather” as Investors Digest Clarida Comments

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Thursday morning. Shares in the region steadied after U.S. counterparts fell. Investors also continued to digest mixed economic data and caution-tinged comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve about the schedule for asset tapering and interest rate hikes. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy