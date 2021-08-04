Cancel
Jackson 1st MLB HR, Neidert 1st win as Marlins edge Mets 5-4

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — Newly acquired Alex Jackson hit his first career home run, Nick Neidert earned his first big league win and the Miami Marlins beat the NL East-leading New York Mets 5-4 Tuesday night. Isan Díaz also homered, Bryan De La Cruz had three hits and Lewis Brinson had two...

