Jackson 1st MLB HR, Neidert 1st win as Marlins edge Mets 5-4

Neidert allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out two across five innings Wednesday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision. Neidert worked himself into trouble early in the contest, as he allowed two hits and two walks across his first two innings. However, he performed admirably from there, with the only run he allowed coming on an RBI double in the fourth frame. Neidert was called up prior to the game to make this start, so it remains to be seen whether he will remain in the rotation, pitch out of the bullpen, or be sent back to Triple-A Jacksonville. At the major-league level, Neidert has a respectable 3.96 ERA across 25 innings on the campaign, though he has a very poor 15:16 K:BB.