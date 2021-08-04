Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tencent limits gaming for kids after official media critique

By ZEN SOO
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abHiX_0bH0M2TF00

HONG KONG — (AP) — China’s biggest gaming company, Tencent Holdings, said Tuesday it will limit gaming time for minors and ban children under age 12 from making in-game purchases after a state media article called games “spiritual opium."

Tencent’s pledge to curb gaming for minors came hours after the company’s stock plunged as much as 11% following a critique published by the Economic Information Daily, a newspaper affiliated with China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

The newspaper article named Tencent’s wildly popular Honor of Kings game as one that minors were addicted to, and cited a student as saying that some played the game for eight hours a day. The online article was removed hours later.

“‘Spiritual opium’ has grown into an industry worth hundreds of billions,” the newspaper said, adding that no industry should be allowed to develop in a manner that will “destroy a generation.”

On Tuesday, Tencent said in a statement it will limit gaming time for minors to one hour a day, and two hours a day during holidays. Children under age 12 will also be prohibited from making purchases within the game, the company said.

Under Chinese law, users under age 18 can play online games for a maximum of one and a half hours a day, and three hours during holidays.

Tencent also called for the industry to control gaming time for minors and discuss the possibility of banning those younger than 12 from playing games.

It was not clear if Tencent issued the curbs in light of the article. The company did not immediately comment.

The critique of the gaming industry sparked a selloff of stocks in Chinese gaming companies including NetEase amid fears that the gaming industry could be the next to experience a clampdown.

Chinese authorities in recent months have targeted e-commerce and online education, implementing new regulations to curb anti-competitive behavior after years of rapid growth in the technology sector.

Last month, authorities banned companies that provide tutoring in core school subjects from turning a profit, wiping out billions in market value from online education companies such as TAL Education and Gaotu Techedu.

“Obviously there’s great concern over policy uncertainty because this is not just about online education, there was also talk about data security and now, about mobile games,” said Kenny Wen, wealth management strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai.

“So the future will be highly uncertain, it is difficult to give a fair valuation on these stocks and investors will take a wait-and-see approach and be relatively prudent in this sector as we don’t know what will happen next.”

Tencent’s stock price closed down 6.11% at 446 Hong Kong dollars on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Netease Games#Online Games#Tencent Holdings#Ap#Xinhua News Agency#Chinese#Netease#Tal Education#Everbright Sun Hung Kai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Here's Why Alibaba Rival Tencent's Stock Is Plummeting Today

Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) Hong Kong-listed shares tumbled as much as 10.2% in early trading hours on Tuesday. What’s Moving? Alibaba Group Holdings’ (NYSE: BABA) rival Tencent HK shares were down by HKD 49 in early trading. The U.S. shares of the company had closed 0.20% higher at $61.32 on Monday.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Gree, Tencent's Supercell settle mobile gaming patent dispute

(Reuters) - Tokyo-based Gree Inc and Tencent-owned Supercell Oy have settled litigation accusing Supercell, which makes popular mobile games including "Clash of Clans" and "Clash Royale," of infringing its mobile gaming patents, according to a filing in Texas federal court. Gree had already won over $100 million from jury awards...
EducationPosted by
AFP

Chinese tutoring firms' shares tank after Beijing crackdown

Shares in Chinese tutoring firms tumbled Monday after Beijing imposed new rules on companies to register as non-profit organisations, effectively wiping out business models in the multibillion-dollar sector and hammering their owners' fortunes. China's for-profit tutoring sector has faced heightened scrutiny in recent years, with excessive workloads and prohibitive costs of a "good" education coming under the spotlight.
Video Gamesmobileworldlive.com

Tencent expands global gaming push

Tencent this week stepped up its overseas push with the acquisition of two European gaming companies and the opening of a studio in Canada by its TiMi Studio Group. On 19 July the Chinese web giant upped a minority stake held in Sweden-based Stunlock Studios since 2019 to a majority holding for an undisclosed sum. The same day, Tencent agreed to acquire UK-headquartered Sumo Digital for £919 million.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tencent Music Entertainment Stock Just Dropped

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME), the self-proclaimed "leading online music entertainment platform in China," are down 3.5% in 1:55 p.m. EDT trading Monday. The drop happened after Reuters reported that China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) fined the company and said it would not be permitted to enter into exclusive music copyright agreements in China anymore.
Technologyinvesting.com

Tencent Resumes WeChat Signups As Gaming Concerns Persist

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) Ltd. has resumed signing up users for its WeChat messaging app, days after suspending registrations for unspecified technical upgrades. WeChat, which already has more than 1 billion users, halted signups last week to undergo a “security technical upgrade” to comply with regulations. The company said...
Business104.1 WIKY

China’s indebted Evergrande to sell stakes in internet unit

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s most indebted property developer Evergrande Group has agreed to sell stakes in its internet unit HengTen Networks Group Ltd worth a total of HK$3.25 million ($418.2 million), an exchange filing showed on Sunday. Worries over the developer’s debt and the potential for systemic financial risk...
MarketsFortune

U.S. markets inch to record highs, while Chinese firms face Beijing backlash

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good evening, Bull Sheeters. This is Fortune finance reporter Rey Mashayekhi, filling in with a special PM edition of the newsletter over the next week while Bernhard takes a well-deserved break.
Technologypocketgamer.biz

Tencent stock falls by $60 billion following criticism from state media

Tencent has revealed that it will rein in accessibility options it has implemented for minors, following criticism from a state media article that saw $60 billion knocked off the company's valuation. As reported by Chinese newspaper Economic Information Daily (via Reuters), Tencent’s Honor of Kings was cited when describing how...
EconomyWashington Post

Why China Is Cracking Down on Its Technology Giants: QuickTake

China’s hands-off approach to the technology sector has minted billionaires and giant companies at a breathtaking pace. Now President Xi Jinping’s government is reining in the country’s most powerful corporations, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd and Didi Global Inc., along with their ultra-rich founders. The scrutiny is shaping up as one of the largest concerted actions against private enterprise in decades and raising the prospect that the leeway enjoyed by entrepreneurs like Jack Ma, founder of both Alibaba and the sprawling Ant Group Co., might be coming to an end.
TechnologySeekingalpha.com

Tencent tumbles as Chinese state media dubs online gaming 'spiritual opium'

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. You have reached your free article limit. Subscribe for unlimited access. Thought the Chinese crackdowns were over? Guess again. The online gaming sector...
Video GamesPosted by
Reuters

Tencent woes in China pressure European gaming stocks

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Europe’s gaming companies fell on Tuesday following a drop in China’s social media and video games giant Tencent on fears that the gaming sector may be next in Chinese regulators’ crosshairs. Shares in Amsterdam-listed tech investment firm Prosus fell more than 5% following...
BusinessNews Channel Nebraska

Alibaba seeks to reassure investors as Beijing's business crackdown grows

Alibaba sought to reassure investors by unveiling a 50% increase in its share repurchase plans Tuesday while reporting somewhat mixed results. The Chinese online shopping behemoth has been slammed in recent months by Beijing's widening crackdown on private business, stoking concerns about its future. On Tuesday, it reported a drop in earnings despite an increase in sales.
Technologythepaypers.com

Tencent launches its NFT trading platform

Tencent has launched an NFT trading platform named Huanhe. The tech conglomerate has rolled out the Huanhe app — built on the company’s own Zhixin chain — on its Android application platform. Its debut sales feature 300 audio NFTs created based on the Chinese talk show Shisanyao, set to be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy