After Beirut blast, winning justice becomes a life's mission

 4 days ago

BEIRUT (AP) — Fighting for justice has become their life’s mission for many whose loved ones were killed in Beirut's devastating port explosion a year ago. More than 100 families have formed a group that holds protests outside the homes of government officials they accuse of blocking an investigation into the blast. Others seek an international inquiry. The blast was caused by tons of improperly stored materials at the port. It killed more than 214 people and wrecked large parts of Beirut. Many blame corruption and mismanagement of Lebanon's political elite. Lebanon's president has said there'll be no political cover for the guilty but hasn't addressed claims that officials are obstructing the investigation.

