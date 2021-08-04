More hot, smoky weather for Wednesday, but there’s relief on the way by the weekend – Kris
You’ve made it through another day of HEAT ADVISORIES and “UNHEALTHY” Air Quality Index readings. It’s time for some good news; there are changes on the way! But first, more hot, smoky weather. Wednesday will be a lot like today, with high temperatures in the mid 90s. The smoke around the Spokane area has been improving this evening but will continue to be a challenge off and on through Wednesday.www.kxly.com
