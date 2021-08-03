Cancel
Mexican union complains of harassment at leafleting event

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Supporters of an independent union in northern Mexico say they have been harassed while trying to hand out leaflets by beefy representatives of an old-guard union. The mainly women handing out leaflets said state police stood by and may have helped prevent them distributing the literature. The export auto parts facility in the border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, was the subject of a complaint filed by unions in May under the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement. The complaint argues that new unions have been harassed while fighting corrupt old unions that have kept wages low in Mexico for decades.

