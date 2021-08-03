Cancel
German Greens say they'll meet Paris climate goals

BERLIN (AP) — With less than two months before Germany holds an election, the environmentalist Green party has announced a 10-point plan that puts the Paris climate accord’s goal at the heart of its election program. Among the measures proposed Tuesday is the creation of a dedicated Climate Ministry that could veto government decisions which don’t comply with the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius. The party also wants to sharply expand renewable energy, phase out fossil fuels faster and introduce speed limits on highways. The Greens are trailing the center-right Union bloc in opinion polls. But they have a strong chance of being part of the next governing coalition in Germany.

Clashes at Paris protest over Coronavirus Green pass

Protesters clashed with police in Paris on Saturday at a rally against a bill requiring everyone to have a special virus pass to enter restaurants and other venues and mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all health care workers. Legislators in France’s Senate are debating the bill Saturday after the lower house...
Factbox: Climate, Energy Topics in Upcoming German Elections

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) are pitted against the ecologist Greens in national elections in September. Following are topics that arise from national energy transition goals and the planned implementation of the latest European Union policy packages aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Separately,...
G20 fails to agree on climate goals in communique

NAPLES (Reuters) -Energy and environment ministers from the Group of 20 rich nations have failed to agree on the wording of key climate change commitments in their final communique, Italy's Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said on Friday. The G20 meeting was seen as a decisive step ahead of United...
The Independent

German Greens criticized for cropping men out of picture

Germany's Green party has come under fire on social media for tweeting a photograph of its election candidates cropped in such a way as to remove all the men. The party's local branch in Berlin s Mitte district posted the all-women picture Wednesday on Twitter with a caption that poked fun at photos of the rival center-right Union bloc which it said showed only “old men.”
The Independent

Join the Green Party to save planet, says Boris Johnson’s climate spokesperson

Boris Johnson’s spokesperson for the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow has said people can “join the Green Party” if they want to help tackle climate change.Allegra Stratton, former Downing Street press secretary, has faced criticism for saying people could make a difference by not rinsing their plates before putting them in the dishwasher.She told The Independent joining the Greens was another one of the ways Britons could help protect the planet from rising carbon emissions.Asked why she thought other parties and organisations like the Green Party or Greenpeace were critical of her advice, she said: “When people say to me,...
South Africa says $750bn a year needed for climate goals

Countries at the COP26 UN should target mobilising $750 billion a year to support climate goals, according to Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy. The goal is significantly higher than the $100 billion a year that was set for 2020, but which rich countries have failed to deliver on.
Europe really wants to fight climate change. So why are other countries so unhappy?

Last month, the European Commission — the executive branch of the European Union — unveiled a package of 13 policy proposals collectively aimed at cutting 55 percent of the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. Aptly (or awkwardly) named “Fit for 55,” the proposals set out concrete measures that the E.U. can take to meet its legally binding 2030 emissions goal. “Fit for 55” would update current legislation, which is not sufficient to meet the official E.U. goal of neutrality by 2050.
Opinion/Green Sense: Could this be climate change?

The deadly “heat dome” that drove temperatures beyond record highs in the Pacific Northwest, unprecedented flooding in Europe and China, droughts in the west with massive wildfires stretching across more than a million acres may prompt the question, “Is this happening because of climate change?”. Closer to home we had...
Letter: Carbon pricing will help save climate

The strong July 24 editorial, “Climate change: Will the world meet the moment?” points out that climate change is making normal weather events more extreme. As the editorial notes, to address the climate crisis Congress must act. Economists have stated that an economy-wide carbon fee “offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions.” The U.S. and Australia are the only developed economies without a carbon price.
US Army to keep 6 sites in Europe, nixing transfer plan

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. Army in Europe and Africa says it will retain six sites that were previously scheduled to be returned to Germany and Belgium amid growing demand for facilities on the continent. It said a seventh site, in Germany, will be transferred to the Air Force. The sites were originally announced for closure in 2015 and, in one case, 2010. But that decision was reassessed as demand for facilities outgrew construction and renovation. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a months-long “global posture” review just days after taking office in January. That review is not done, and is expected to be finished in the fall.
Biden mileage rule to exceed Obama climate goal

In a major step against climate change, President Joe Biden is proposing a return to aggressive Obama-era vehicle mileage standards over five years, according to industry and government officials briefed on the plan. He's then aiming for even tougher anti-pollution rules after that to forcefully reduce greenhouse gas emissions and nudge 40% of U.S. drivers into electric vehicles by decade's end.
Net zero targets 'unrealistic' says Oxfam report

Oxfam says governments and companies are "hiding behind unreliable, unproven and unrealistic carbon removal schemes" in order to hit targets. Global attempts are being made to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But the charity claims net zero targets are often a "greenwashing exercise". Net zero means any emissions...
Climate change: Green energy barriers 'threaten' net zero goal

Problems starting more green energy schemes in Wales need to be urgently addressed if climate change targets are to be met, senior MPs have said. Access to funding, skilled workers and space on power lines are all slowing a shift towards renewable energy. Parliament's Welsh Affairs Committee wants a specific...

