Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Lithuania border guards to turn migrants from Belarus away

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania has ordered its border guards to turn away, by force if needed, migrants attempting to enter the Baltic country as the rapidly growing number of immigrants illegally crossing from neighboring Belarus has emerged a major foreign policy issue to the small European Union nation. Lithuania’s Interior Ministry said Tuesday that at least three large migrant groups were stopped in thick woods in the border area between the two countries and Lithuanian border guards commanded them to return back to Belarus. The Interior Ministry distributed a video footage shot from a helicopter as a proof that large groups of immigrants were being escorted to the European Union border by vehicles belonging to Belarus’ border guard authority.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Guard#Belarus#European Union#Vilnius#Ap#Baltic#Lithuanian#The Interior Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Immigrationthewestsidegazette.com

VIDEO: Belarus Allegedly Opens Migrants Floodgates In Vengeance For EU Sanctions

Lithuanian authorities suspect Belarus of intentionally helping migrants, mostly from Iraq, cross into the European Union. Border footage was filmed from a helicopter by members of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) on Aug. 1. It allegedly shows Belarusian border guards escorting illegal immigrants across the border into EU member Lithuania in retaliation against recent sanctions.
Sportstucsonpost.com

Belarus Bans Sports Website As 'Extremist'

A court in Belarus has banned a popular sports portal and labeled it as "extremist" amid an intensifying crackdown on media and civil society. The Interior Ministry said on August 6 that the Tribuna.com and all its social media channels were banned because its administrators posted "materials calling for extremist activity."
Immigrationjack1065.com

Poland says Belarus lets migrants cross border in ‘hybrid war’ with EU

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland accused Belarus of sending a growing number of migrants over the border in retaliation for Warsaw’s decision this week to give refuge to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian athlete who refused to return home from the Tokyo Olympics. A deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik, said on Thursday that...
Public SafetyPosted by
WOKV

Belarus runner showed Japanese police plea for help on phone

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who criticized her coaches at the Tokyo Games said Thursday that she showed police a translated plea for help on her phone as she tried to avoid being put on a plane home, where she feared reprisals from an authoritarian government.
WorldPosted by
WDBO

Red Cross questions Lithuania on trying to block migrants

VILNIUS, Lithuania — (AP) — The Red Cross warned Wednesday that Lithuania's decision to turn away immigrants attempting to cross in from neighboring Belarus does not comply with international law. Lithuania, a member of the European Union, has faced a surge of mostly Iraqi migrants in the past few months....
Immigrationwcn247.com

US is flying Central Americans to Mexico to deter crossings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An official says the Biden administration has begun flying some Central American families deep into Mexico as authorities encounter more families and unaccompanied children at the U.S.-Mexico border. The first flight Thursday was meant for 150 people but elevated COVID-19 rates prevented authorities from hitting that target. The official is familiar with the policy change and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details weren't intended to be public. The Homeland Security Department confirms that it began expelling migrants by air to Mexico but didn't specify if they were Central Americans. This appears to be the first time that the government has flown Central Americans to Mexico instead of their home countries.
Politicswcn247.com

Hungary adds new restrictions on sale of LGBT-themed books

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government has ordered booksellers to place children’s books that depict homosexuality in “closed packaging." It bans the sale within 200 meters (650 feet) of a school or church of all books or media content that depict homosexuality or gender change. It's the latest move in an escalating campaign that rights groups have decried as an assault on the LGBT community. Friday's order also forbids the public display of products that depict or promote gender deviating from sex at birth. The decree came after Hungary’s parliament passed a law in June forbidding the display of homosexual content to minors. Critics say it's an attempt by the country's right-wing government to stigmatize LGBT people.
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Indonesia building its own 'Jurassic Park' despite warnings

Construction on an Indonesian tourism project dubbed "Jurassic Park" on social media will continue, the Southeast Asian country's environment ministry said on Thursday, despite UNESCO warnings the plans could have a negative environmental impact. Work on a series of tourism projects in Indonesia's Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage...
Middle EastWashington Examiner

Hezbollah finally meets some resistance

Lebanese Hezbollah miscalculated on Friday when it launched rocket attacks on the Israeli-held Golan Heights. Claiming to be the great, loyal servant of the Lebanese people, and the best means of resistance to Israeli aggression, Hezbollah's narrative is one that fuses nationalism to Ruhollah Khomeini's Islamism. But this narrative has two problems. First, Israel does not occupy Lebanon and has not done so since 2000. The rationale for the resistance is thus moot.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?
Norfolk, VAcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Has The Pentagon Surrendered Norfolk Naval Base To NATO?

An image shared on Facebook claims the Pentagon surrendered Norfolk Naval Base to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). While a new NATO headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, recently became fully operational, there is no evidence Naval Station Norfolk was surrendered to NATO. Spokespeople for both NATO and the Department of Defense refuted the claim.
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden approves his 1st US arms sale to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced its approval for the first arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, which would include 40 new mobile artillery vehicles for the island. China responded with threats of “counter-measures” against the U.S. On Thursday, a press account for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Russia sees mortality hike in July amid surge in infections

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian official says that the country has seen mortality rise at a faster pace last month amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the government’s coronavirus task force, told the Tass news agency Friday that Russia saw a 17.9% increase in mortality in July, year-on-year. She attributed the rise to swelling COVID-19 infections blamed on the more contagious delta variant. In June, mortality rose by 14.1 over June 2020, according to the Rosstat state statistics agency. Russia has been struggling with a surge of infections since early June, with daily new cases rising from about 9,000 at the beginning of the summer to 23,000 in early July.

Comments / 0

Community Policy