AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Co-Executive Director Jamarr Brown issued the following statement on the arrest of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee:. “Texas Democrats are risking it all to protect our democracy — even at the expense of their own freedom. The Texas Democratic Party stands with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee as she faces arrest for protesting to defend our right to vote. We’re incredibly grateful to Rep. Jackson Lee for being an unwavering voice for justice. This is what leadership looks like. Throughout history, Black women like Rep. Jackson Lee have led the way on civil and voting rights issues, and today, as we face the greatest civil rights struggles of our time, Black women remain the leaders at the heart of this fight.