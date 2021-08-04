Cancel
US Has Shipped 110 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to 65 Countries |

By James Python
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

WHITE HOUSE – Calling it a major milestone, U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the country has shipped more than 110 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to 65 nations that are among the hardest hit in the world. “This is more than the donations of all 24 countries...

North Denver News

North Denver News

Denver, CO
