DolphinsTalk Podcast: Thoughts on the Dolphins Offensive Line & Recap of First Padded Practice

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to talk about all things in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They go over the latest injury news out of training camp at this time. Who is on the sideline, when are they expected back, who has what injury, and what is the latest with the COVID situation amongst the Dolphins’ tight ends. Ian shares his experience from this past Saturday going to the first training camp practice of the year where fans were allowed in the stands to watch. He talks about the new facility and what it was like being there in person and some of the things he saw. Plus, Ian and Mike breakdown Tuesday’s practice the first full practice in the year in pads where there was contact. Who stood out, who didn’t. And is there a reason for concern with the offensive line already? All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.