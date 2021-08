U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both of Virginia, are urging Senate leadership to pass legislation to replenish the exhausted Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The Democratic senators sent a letter Wednesday to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined a growing chorus of lawmakers and industry representatives that pressed for more funding for a restaurant industry they say is still hurting deeply from last year’s forced closures and the reduced business resulting from social distancing and the Covid-19 pandemic.