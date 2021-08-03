Fair attracts younger crowd on Kids Day

Balloons of an assortment of colors floated through the air at the Clearfield County Fair’s Kids Day on Tuesday. Kids received free admission on Tuesday until 11 a.m. The special admission day was sponsored by CNB Bank and in part by WOKW 102.9, Pepsi and WalMart Distribution Center. There were many events for the kids including fingerprinting by Clearfield Police Department, a kids pedal tractor pull competition, and a scavenger hunt.