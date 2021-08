Mortgage rates are retreating once again, with the 30-year fixed-rate falling to 2.77% for the week ending Aug. 5, 2021. Mortgage rates are retreating once again, with the 30-year fixed-rate falling to 2.77% for the week ending Aug. 5, 2021. This is down from the previous week's average of 2.80% according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is also down year-over-year as it averaged 2.88% for the same period in 2020.