Chart 482 COVID-19 Update: New Mexico Aug. 3

The explosion of new cases of COVID-19 across Virginia -- the Virginia Department of Health reported this morning there had been 3,558 since 5 p.m. Thursday -- has a toehold in the West Piedmont Health District. In the past three days -- VDH no longer provides data reports on weekends -- the district accumulated 46 new cases. That pushed past 12,000 the number of residents who have been infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The good news is that there were no deaths and no hospitalizations reported. Statewide, the picture has grown more grim. The 7-day average spiked by 27.5% since Thursday and now stands at 1,108 (up from 869). That's more than 10 times higher than it was in early July. The 7-day average number of cases per 100,000 population is 13. The 1,246 cases reported on Saturday were the highest single-day total since April 30, when there were 1,249. In the West Piedmont Health District the 7-day average leaped to 15 (it was 10 on Saturday), and the 7-day average per 100K is up to 11, the highest reported averages since May 1. The biggest impact was in Franklin County, which reported 28 new cases in the past 72 hours, with 13 of those counted by 5 p.m. Sunday. But Henry County added 8 new cases, and Martinsville -- which had only 9 new cases the entire month of July -- and Patrick County reported 5 each. With school starting it's interesting to note that there have been 1,487 cases in the district of people 19 and younger, with 321 of them ages 9 and younger.