Janet Marilyn Johnson
Janet Marilyn (Wiens) Johnson of Carpinteria passed away on April 1, 2020. Her services will be held on Aug. 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Road. We hope you can join us to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Carpinteria Historical Society, 956 Maple Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013; Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Road, Carpinteria, CA 93013; or the California Women for Agriculture Carpinteria Chapter, P.O. Box 515 Carpinteria, CA 93014.www.coastalview.com
