Lebanese Protest Impunity One Year On From Deadly Blast

Lebanese designers and celebrities took to social media to ensure the world continues to talk about Beirut one year after the devastating explosion. It has been one year since the catastrophic blast that took place in Beirut, Lebanon on one of the busiest ports in the Eastern Mediterranean; an event that claimed lives and homes, leaving the city’s devastated residents to pick up the pieces. A testament to the resilience and spirit of Beirut’s citizens, they came together to rebuild communities, help those in need and share messages of hope. A year on, Lebanese celebrities, designers and influencers are once again sharing messages of hope to those struggling with the aftermath of the tragedy, demonstrating that although time has passed, the world will never forget about the events of 4 August 2020 and will continue to campaign for justice.