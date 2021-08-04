Cancel
Protests

Lebanese Protest Impunity One Year On From Deadly Blast

By Tony Gamal Gabriel, Christy-Belle Geha
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of grief-stricken Lebanese on Wednesday marked a year since a cataclysmic explosion ravaged Beirut, protesting impunity over the country's worst peacetime disaster at a time when its economy was already in tatters. Not far from a solemn remembrance service being held at the "ground zero" site of the blast,...

Middle East
UPI News

Scales of justice tip against Iranian regime

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The scales of justice are beginning to tip against the theocratic Iranian regime. Following a rigged election, Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, a notorious executioner, was formally inaugurated Thursday. There are widespread demands that he be indicted for crimes against humanity and held to account for his involvement in the massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners in Iran in 1988.
Protests

Grieving and angry, Lebanese mark year since horrific blast

BEIRUT (AP) — United in grief and anger, families of the victims and several thousand Lebanese marked one year since the horrific explosion at Beirut's port with a moment of silence and prayers at the foot of the silos that was shredded by the blast on that fateful day. A...
Middle East

Lebanese Demand Justice A Year After The Deadly Beirut Port Explosion

A Human Rights Watch report states there's little chance the probe will hold any ranking officials accountable — despite evidence they failed to act on warnings about dangerous chemicals at the port. Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria...
Middle East

Beirut marks one year since port blast with anger and mourning

One year since the blast, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at the port for years, no top official has been held to account, infuriating many Lebanese as their country endures a crippling financial collapse. The Lebanese investigation into the blast is stalling as requests to...
Middle East

Commentary: No accountability one year after Beirut blast

It's been one year since the devastating Beirut port explosion, perhaps the worst non-nuclear blast in a heavily populated area in human history. A large stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored at the port ignited in a devastating eruption that left much of the city shattered. The anatomy of the disaster,...
Middle East

#NeverForget: Lebanese Creatives Reflect One Year After The Beirut Explosion

Lebanese designers and celebrities took to social media to ensure the world continues to talk about Beirut one year after the devastating explosion. It has been one year since the catastrophic blast that took place in Beirut, Lebanon on one of the busiest ports in the Eastern Mediterranean; an event that claimed lives and homes, leaving the city’s devastated residents to pick up the pieces. A testament to the resilience and spirit of Beirut’s citizens, they came together to rebuild communities, help those in need and share messages of hope. A year on, Lebanese celebrities, designers and influencers are once again sharing messages of hope to those struggling with the aftermath of the tragedy, demonstrating that although time has passed, the world will never forget about the events of 4 August 2020 and will continue to campaign for justice.
Middle East

Lebanese demand justice on port blast anniversary

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's leading Christian cleric said there could be no immunity from prosecution over the catastrophic Beirut port blast and that officials were evading investigation, as many Lebanese marked the first anniversary by demanding justice. As Lebanon suffers a crippling economic collapse, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai also criticised...
Middle East

One year after Beirut blast, Lebanon suffering economic and political crises

(NEW YORK) — One year after the blast that destroyed the port of Beirut and a large part of the city, the families of the dead are still looking for answers. In the aftermath of the huge blast at a warehouse in the port of Beirut, where 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a fertilizer which can also used as an explosive, had been left there for years, the authorities promised the results of an investigation within days. Instead, not only has the investigation barely advanced, the area around the port blast has barely been repaired, serving as a metaphor for the Lebanese capital’s recent woes.
Charities

Donors' Conference Aims to Boost Lebanese a Year After Beirut Blast

PARIS - France hopes to secure more than $350 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon's crisis-battered population at a donors' conference it co-hosts with the United Nations Wednesday - marking the year anniversary of Beirut's deadly port blast. International pressure is growing for Lebanon's fractious parties to unify and push through reforms.
Middle East

The Forever Collapse: One Year On From the Beirut Blast

BEIRUT – Lebanon is on the brink. The edge. The abyss. The precipice. It’s on the cusp of a black hole full of quicksand. Lebanon is in freefall. Whatever way you want to describe it – failed, failing, flailing – the country has been a disaster for years. But for all of the ink and screen time spent covering the travails of the small nation, Lebanon doesn’t really matter, at least not in the regional or global sense. If it did, wouldn’t someone have done something by now?
Middle East
PRX

Beirut blast one year later: No justice, no hope

Bernadette Daw Gamayel shows a photo on her cell phone taken from her balcony on Aug. 4, 2020, a little after 6 p.m. Plumes of dark smoke rise above Beirut port in the distance. In that moment, everything changed. Highly explosive ammonium nitrate stored at the nearby port exploded, creating...
Middle East
The Independent

A year after the Beirut explosion, one chef is finding hope in Lebanese food

Just over one year ago, when a deadly explosion ripped through Beirut’s port, chef and restaurateur Riad Aboulteif’s barbecue joint was destroyed. No one was injured. His restaurant Meats and Bread, in the trendy Gemmayzeh neighbourhood less a kilometre from the blast site, suffered around £65,000 worth of damage. It was one of many businesses devastated by the 4 August explosion, which killed over 200 people and wrought more than £3.4bn worth of economic destruction in a country already reeling from the worst financial crisis in its history.

