Why Kalamazoo Is the Best Place to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse

Not that there's any good place to be during armageddon, but Kalamazoo-ites are well-provisioned to pull through if the undead begin ravaging the country. Zombie hoards marauding across Michigan and the country would be bad. Living in Kalamazoo gives you a good chance to be a survivor. To stay alive after a catastrophe requires access to safe drinking water, health care, fuel and firepower. Oh, and crowds might be a bad thing; there's no such thing as safety in numbers if the undead are shuffling about.