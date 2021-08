For those who followed their extended buildup, it was clear that Brazil started losing the 1998 World Cup two years earlier in the Atlanta Olympics. Pride restored after winning USA 94, confidence flying with a highly promising new generation, it was assumed in Brazil that the team would stroll to Olympic gold in 1996 and then head over to France. But for all its bright flickers, the team never entirely convinced in Atlanta, and it was not a total surprise when they threw away the semifinal against Nigeria. They had looked rudderless, leaderless; and so, in the wake of the Olympic disappointment, there was a recall for 1994 captain Dunga.