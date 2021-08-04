Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hassan Whiteside, Jazz Agree To Contract

RealGM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHassan Whiteside has agreed to a contract with the Utah Jazz. Whiteside spent last season with the Sacramento Kings, averaging 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 15.2 minutes over 36 games.

basketball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Whiteside
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAslcdunk.com

The Utah Jazz have Wasted an Embarrassing Amount of Assets on Backup Center

I’m not going to sugar coat this one. Ever since Rudy Gobert took over as the starting center for the Utah Jazz, the front office has struggled to have a reliable backup behind him. And that’s not for lack of effort or prioritization. In fact, the opposite is true. I doubt any team has spent as much money or as many assets on arguably the least important position in basketball.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell’s ‘crazy’ reaction to Eric Paschall trade to Jazz from Warriors

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell couldn’t hold back his excitement after the Utah Jazz traded for Eric Paschall from the Golden State Warriors. On Twitter, Mitchell retweeted a photo of him and Paschall when they were younger and playing together on travel teams together in the East Coast. The Jazz scorer is still in awe of how far they’ve gone together and how they are now set to play alongside each other in Salt Lake City.
NBAbasketballinsiders.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz considering trade offers for Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, and No. 30 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft

Per one interesting announcement from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz are open to trading forward Bojan Bogdanovic, forward-guard Joe Ingles, small forward Royce O’Neale, and the No. 30 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Fischer stated, “The Utah Jazz are known to be one of the few teams actually searching to move playoff-tested talent. Retaining Mike Conley is an offseason priority, sources said, and the Jazz have held numerous discussions with teams around the league about offloading salary to create for Conley in free agency.” Point guard Mike Conley is set to become a free agent this offseason. Though, general manager Justin Zanik will aim to re-sign the 33-year-old guard in the coming weeks. Conley earned $34.5 million in the 2020-21 season.
NBAPosted by
Deseret News

Did the Utah Jazz’s owner just end Joe Ingles trade rumors?

As the NBA’s offseason transaction window started to open late last month, Utah Jazz veteran Joe Ingles became a player who many thought could be on the trading block. Even as recently as Tuesday, for example, The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson took a pretty deep dive into what a potential trade to the Golden State Warriors might look like.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell hilariously predicts Mike Conley’s future with Jazz

Veteran floor general Mike Conley Jr. will be one of the more intriguing options when the free agency frenzy starts in the NBA. But while his stint with the Utah Jazz has been a little pedestrian, Conley’s star teammate Donovan Mitchell believes the steady PG will return to Salt Lake and sign an extension. Mitchell has plenty of reasons to believe so, but there’s one main factor that he feels could swing things in favor of the Jazz: doTerra.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Utah Jazz adding Rudy Gay, losing Georges Niang in free agency

Day 1 of NBA free agency saw the Utah Jazz bring back one of their own guys in Mike Conley. Day 2 saw them bring in someone new to fill a hole. Veteran forward Rudy Gay and the Jazz have agreed to a two-year deal worth $12.1 million, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Salt Lake Tribune.
NBANBA

Reports: Mike Conley agrees to stay with Jazz

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is staying with the team he achieved his first All-Star berth, agreeing to a reported three-year, $68 million deal per Shams Charania of The Athletic. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reports the deal is for three years, but says it will be for $72.5 million. Conley...
NBANBA

Report: Jazz agree to trade Derrick Favors to Thunder

The Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly agreed to a trade that adds another future Draft asset to Oklahoma City’s coffers. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz have agreed to send veteran center Derrick Favors and a future first-round pick to the Thunder for a future second-round pick. The move will allow Utah to fall about $13 million below the luxury tax, which should help it fiscally in terms of trying to re-sign All-Star point guard Mike Conley.
NBAPounding The Rock

Rudy Gay has agreed to a two-year deal with the Utah Jazz

While the San Antonio Spurs came to agreements with free agents Doug McDermott and Zach Collins yesterday, three of their own players have already signed elsewhere. After Gorgui Dieng agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, and Trey Lyles agreed to two years, $5 million with the Detroit Pistons yesterday, the Spurs have felt their first notable impact in terms of losing a player today with the announcement that Rudy Gay will be signing with the Utah Jazz on a two-year, $12 million deal (second year player option).
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors trade Eric Paschall to Jazz for a draft pick

The Golden State Warriors just traded young big man Eric Paschall in what is deemed to be a roster spot-clearing move. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Warriors are sending Paschall to the Utah Jazz for a second-round pick. Anthony Slater of The Athletic corroborated the report, adding that the Salt Lake City team is giving up a Memphis 2026 second-rounder that is top-42 protected.
NBARealGM

Mike Conley, Jazz Expected To Agree To Three-Year Deal

Mike Conley Jr. and the Utah Jazz are expected to agree upon a three-year contract when free agency opens. The Jazz acquired Conley in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019. Conley made his first All-Star Game in 2021. The Jazz will move on to their other offseason business...
NBABleacher Report

Rudy Gay, Jazz Agree to 2-Year, $12.1M Contract in 2021 NBA Free Agency

Veteran forward Rudy Gay has agreed to a two-year, $12.1 million contract with the Utah Jazz in free agency, agents Raymond Brothers and Sam Permut told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The deal includes a second-year player option. Gay spent the past four seasons with the San Antonio...
NBAksl.com

Jazz free agent forward Georges Niang agrees to deal with 76ers

Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Roby (22) during the game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — The Minivan is moving on. Jazz forward Georges Niang...
NBABleacher Report

Former Jazz PF Georges Niang, 76ers Agree to 2-Year, $6.7M Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers improved their depth Tuesday when they agreed to a two-year, $6.7 million deal with forward Georges Niang, per NBA reporter Marc Stein. Niang entered the league in 2016 as a second-round pick out of Iowa State and played the last four seasons for the Utah Jazz after playing his rookie campaign for the Indiana Pacers.
NBAchatsports.com

Jazz add defense, versatility with Gay and Whiteside signings

Two moves for the Utah Jazz were announced Tuesday. The first, the signing of forward Rudy Gay, greeted fans just after they woke up and checked their phones for the first time. The second, Hassan Whiteside’s decision to come to Salt Lake, came as many in the country were about to get back into bed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy