Don't Breathe 2 Star Weighs in on Possible Third Film
The debut Don't Breathe in 2016 became an unexpected horror hit, which seemingly served as a standalone adventure, only to result in the announcement that the film's "Blind Man" would return for a sequel. Now that star Stephen Lang has returned for Don't Breathe 2, fans might be wondering if a third film is in the works, and while he was excited to tell this story that was deserving of being told, he doesn't necessarily see the Blind Man character returning for a limitless number of adventures. Don't Breathe 2 is currently slated to land in theaters on August 13th.comicbook.com
