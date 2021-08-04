Every campus will have rapid COVID-19 tests available
Every Dallas ISD campus will have rapid COVID-19 tests available to school staff and students. Students under the age of 18 will require parent permission (click here for parent permission form) for the rapid test that provides results in about 15 minutes. The school nurse or a trained designated campus employee is responsible for administering the test. A COVID-19 rapid test for a student can be requested through the school nurse.thehub.dallasisd.org
