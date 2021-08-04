Cancel
Dallas, TX

Every campus will have rapid COVID-19 tests available

By The Hub
K12@Dallas
K12@Dallas
 1 day ago
Every Dallas ISD campus will have rapid COVID-19 tests available to school staff and students. Students under the age of 18 will require parent permission (click here for parent permission form) for the rapid test that provides results in about 15 minutes. The school nurse or a trained designated campus employee is responsible for administering the test. A COVID-19 rapid test for a student can be requested through the school nurse.

K12@Dallas

K12@Dallas

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

Everything you need to know about K12 in Dallas. You are one follow away from —— an eclectic account to empower public education in Dallas. We focus on citywide initiatives in learning and innovation for the next generation of Dallasites.

Dallas, TX
Texas Coronavirus
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Texas Health
Texas Education
Dallas, TX
