The Bitcoin price is currently trading towards the 9-day moving average after the first digital asset recovers from $37,509. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently holding above the $39,000 level as the coin prepares for another push higher. Looking at the daily chart, the Bitcoin price is now making an attempt to maintain the bullish movement towards the 9-day moving average but may struggle to gain momentum as the entire market’s uptrend stalls.