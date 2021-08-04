Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Lebanese protest impunity one year on from deadly blast

By IBRAHIM AMRO, Aude GENET, -, Dylan COLLINS, JOSEPH EID, Tony Gamal Gabriel and Christy-Belle Geha
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37aYoX_0bH09NUT00
Relatives of the August 4, 2020 Beirut port blast victims arrive for a remembrance ceremony at the port of Lebanon's capital /AFP

Thousands of grief-stricken Lebanese on Wednesday marked a year since a cataclysmic explosion ravaged Beirut, protesting impunity over the country's worst peacetime disaster at a time when its economy was already in tatters.

Not far from a solemn remembrance service being held at the "ground zero" site of the blast, a group of protesters scuffled with riot police near the entrance to parliament, whose members have been accused of stalling a probe into the disaster.

Police fired tear gas, water canons and rubber bullets at demonstrators lobbing stones, firecrackers and Molotov cocktails, in clashes which the Red Cross said left more than 50 injured.

Mournful tunes rang out above central Beirut, as crowds walked towards the dockside, many brandishing posters demanding accountability over the disaster.

On August 4, 2020, a stock of ammonium nitrate fertiliser haphazardly stored at the city's port exploded and left swathes of the Lebanese capital looking like a war zone.

What went down as one of the largest non-nuclear blasts in history killed at least 214 people, levelled entire neighbourhoods, irreparably scarred the nation's psyche and deepened the country's economic abyss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKasR_0bH09NUT00
Lebanese army and security forces clash with demontrators near the parliament in downtown Beirut /AFP

At the clock struck 6:07 pm, the exact time of the blast, thousands observed a minute's silence on the empty highway running past the obliterated port, the ruins of its grain silos basking in the evening sunshine.

Sandra Abras, 43, said she had come to pay respect to the victims after she was lucky to survive the explosion, but her home was ravaged in the blast.

"We weren't able to return home for a month and a half... We fixed it with our own money," she said, adding she suffered strong headaches for months after the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=454iCv_0bH09NUT00
A woman holds a sign condemning officials for the 2020 Beirut port blast, on the first anniversary of the explosion /AFP

Lawyers, doctors and engineers also joined in to pay tribute to those who perished in the blast, whose shockwave was felt as far away as Cyprus.

Port workers were buried under gutted grain silos in the explosion, commuters crushed to death and residents lacerated by supersonic shards of glass bled out in their homes.

With public animosity running high against the political class, officials kept away from the remembrance service.

- 'My government killed my people' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLzxW_0bH09NUT00
A year on from the explosion in Beirut /AFP

At the march a year later, protesters clad in dark hooded robes paraded a mock guillotine.

"My 'government' killed my people, took our homes and turned our city to dust," one woman's sign read.

Wafaa Karam, 37, mourned her brother, a nephew and a cousin, all firefighters killed last summer after they rushed to extinguish the fire that sparked the blast.

"We want the truth," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X5KYW_0bH09NUT00
Demonstrators in the Lebanese capital march with a guillotine device /AFP

The country's already reviled political class has hidden behind its proclaimed immunity to avoid prosecution, stalling the lead investigating judge's work at every turn.

Jeffry Chartouni, a worker at the port's grain silos, said he wanted justice for his seven colleagues killed.

"The security officials, the government, the customs, of course they all knew," the 32-year-old said.

Since the blast, the country has sunk deeper into economic crisis.

With more than half the population now living under the poverty line, an international donor conference collected $370 million in urgent aid for Lebanon on Wednesday, exceeding a $350 million target.

Former colonial power France pledged $118 million and the United States promised $100 million, at the latest conference to drum up humanitarian aid.

- 'Nitrate deputies' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wp6R1_0bH09NUT00
A fireball explodes while smoke is billowing during a chemical explosion at the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020 /GABY SALEM/ESN/AFP

Amnesty International has accused the Lebanese authorities of "shamelessly obstructing" justice, while Human Rights Watch accused them of "criminal negligence".

On Monday, relatives of blast victims called on authorities to lift immunity within three days, warning they were willing to "break bones" in upcoming protests.

According to foreign and Lebanese intelligence reports seen by AFP, hundreds of tonnes of fertiliser were carelessly stored in the same warehouse as tonnes of fireworks and rolls of detonating cord, among other dangerous materials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bh1kW_0bH09NUT00
A man reacts at the scene of the explosion at the port in Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 4, 2021 /AFP/File

Lebanon's parliamentarians -- some of whom have been nicknamed the "nitrate deputies" on social media -- are ignoring intense international pressure and threats of sanctions.

The political class has also yet to agree on a new cabinet to replace the one that resigned after the explosion, a key condition to unlock any financial assistance to the cash-strapped state.

Lebanon's descent into chaos had already started before the port blast, with a bankrupt state trapping people's savings in banks and the national currency nosediving on the black market.

bur-tgg-cbg/ho/hc

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Blasts#Lebanese People#Protest Riot#The Red Cross#Afp Lawyers#Human Rights Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Middle Eastarcamax.com

Commentary: No accountability one year after Beirut blast

It's been one year since the devastating Beirut port explosion, perhaps the worst non-nuclear blast in a heavily populated area in human history. A large stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored at the port ignited in a devastating eruption that left much of the city shattered. The anatomy of the disaster,...
Middle Eastindianapolispost.com

Beirut marks one year since port blast with anger and mourning

One year since the blast, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at the port for years, no top official has been held to account, infuriating many Lebanese as their country endures a crippling financial collapse. The Lebanese investigation into the blast is stalling as requests to...
Middle Eastcapradio.org

Lebanese Demand Justice A Year After The Deadly Beirut Port Explosion

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. A Human Rights Watch report states there's little chance the probe will hold any ranking officials accountable — despite evidence they failed to act on warnings about dangerous chemicals at the port. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. A new Human Rights Watch report...
Middle Eastinvesting.com

Lebanese demand justice on port blast anniversary

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's leading Christian cleric said there could be no immunity from prosecution over the catastrophic Beirut port blast and that officials were evading investigation, as many Lebanese marked the first anniversary by demanding justice. As Lebanon suffers a crippling economic collapse, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai also criticised...
Middle EastWBAL Radio

One year after Beirut blast, Lebanon suffering economic and political crises

(NEW YORK) -- One year after the blast that destroyed the port of Beirut and a large part of the city, the families of the dead are still looking for answers. In the aftermath of the huge blast at a warehouse in the port of Beirut, where 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a fertilizer which can also used as an explosive, had been left there for years, the authorities promised the results of an investigation within days. Instead, not only has the investigation barely advanced, the area around the port blast has barely been repaired, serving as a metaphor for the Lebanese capital’s recent woes.
Middle EastMOJEH

#NeverForget: Lebanese Creatives Reflect One Year After The Beirut Explosion

Lebanese designers and celebrities took to social media to ensure the world continues to talk about Beirut one year after the devastating explosion. It has been one year since the catastrophic blast that took place in Beirut, Lebanon on one of the busiest ports in the Eastern Mediterranean; an event that claimed lives and homes, leaving the city’s devastated residents to pick up the pieces. A testament to the resilience and spirit of Beirut’s citizens, they came together to rebuild communities, help those in need and share messages of hope. A year on, Lebanese celebrities, designers and influencers are once again sharing messages of hope to those struggling with the aftermath of the tragedy, demonstrating that although time has passed, the world will never forget about the events of 4 August 2020 and will continue to campaign for justice.
Charitiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Donors' Conference Aims to Boost Lebanese a Year After Beirut Blast

PARIS - France hopes to secure more than $350 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon's crisis-battered population at a donors' conference it co-hosts with the United Nations Wednesday - marking the year anniversary of Beirut's deadly port blast. International pressure is growing for Lebanon's fractious parties to unify and push through reforms.
Middle EastVice

The Forever Collapse: One Year On From the Beirut Blast

BEIRUT – Lebanon is on the brink. The edge. The abyss. The precipice. It’s on the cusp of a black hole full of quicksand. Lebanon is in freefall. Whatever way you want to describe it – failed, failing, flailing – the country has been a disaster for years. But for all of the ink and screen time spent covering the travails of the small nation, Lebanon doesn’t really matter, at least not in the regional or global sense. If it did, wouldn’t someone have done something by now?
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

A year after the Beirut explosion, one chef is finding hope in Lebanese food

Just over one year ago, when a deadly explosion ripped through Beirut’s port, chef and restaurateur Riad Aboulteif’s barbecue joint was destroyed. No one was injured. His restaurant Meats and Bread, in the trendy Gemmayzeh neighbourhood less a kilometre from the blast site, suffered around £65,000 worth of damage. It was one of many businesses devastated by the 4 August explosion, which killed over 200 people and wrought more than £3.4bn worth of economic destruction in a country already reeling from the worst financial crisis in its history.
Middle EastPosted by
PRX

Beirut blast one year later: No justice, no hope

Bernadette Daw Gamayel shows a photo on her cell phone taken from her balcony on Aug. 4, 2020, a little after 6 p.m. Plumes of dark smoke rise above Beirut port in the distance. In that moment, everything changed. Highly explosive ammonium nitrate stored at the nearby port exploded, creating...
Protestsntvhoustonnews.com

Anti-government protesters clash with Thai police in Bangkok

More than a thousand Thai anti-government protesters clashed with police on Saturday (August 7), as they protested against the government’s failure to handle coronavirus outbreaks and its impact on the economy. The protesters marched toward Government House, the office of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, demanding his resignation. Police sealed off...
Middle EastPosted by
UPI News

Scales of justice tip against Iranian regime

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The scales of justice are beginning to tip against the theocratic Iranian regime. Following a rigged election, Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, a notorious executioner, was formally inaugurated Thursday. There are widespread demands that he be indicted for crimes against humanity and held to account for his involvement in the massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners in Iran in 1988.

Comments / 0

Community Policy