Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Genshin Impact 2.0: How to get the Hamayumi F2P Bow

By Ivy Candelaria
realsport101.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuide to get Hamayumi new F2P Bow in Genshin Impact 2.0. Genshin Impact 2.0 was a massive update, and added five new craftable weapons on top of all the rest. At the head of the pack, the new Hamayumi Bow stands out as the most useful. Here's how to get...

realsport101.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blueprints#Bioluminescence Plankton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Genshin Impact is getting a Horizon Zero Dawn crossover

Genshin Impact is getting its first crossover event with Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy. MiHoYo announced the collaboration on Twitter, revealing that she'll be a cryo, bow-wielding character and also completely free. That makes her the first five-star character to be given away in Genshin Impact without needing to roll on a banner, which is pretty dang neat. As long as you're at least adventure rank 20, she'll land in your mailbox as soon as the event kicks off. There's also a free four-star bow up for grabs, but sadly it looks to be exclusive to PlayStation users.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Genshin Impact Aloy’s Predator Bow Heading For PlayStation Players

A free Aloy doesn’t just come out Horizon Zero Dawn going to Genshin impact. There will also be a weapon. The official PlayStation Twitter account shared details on the equipment, which will be given to PS4 and PS5 players. When Genshin impact 2.1 launches, people with Adventure Rank 20 and above will get Aloy’s Predator Bow.
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

How To Complete Thunder Sojourn Challenges In ‘Genshin Impact’

How To Complete Thunder Sojourn Challenges In ‘Genshin Impact’. The first event for “Genshin Impact 2.0” is now live, and it will take players all around Inazuma through a series of challenges meant to put their speed, skill, and strategy to the test in order to collect as many resources as possible for Alcor’s chief technological officer.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 Quest Guide: How to break the barrier in Sacrificial Offering

Torii Gates, Fox Statues, and... Fried Tofu? Okay, then. Genshin Impact 2.0 is out now and players are already finding awesome sidequests to complete alongside the main story being developed in Inazuma. Below, we have everything you need to know about how you can break the barrier in Sacrificial Offering and complete the second part of this Genshin Impact quest.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Genshin Impact: How to Break Inazuma Electro Barriers

As you make your way through Genshin Impact 2.0’s latest content, taking you to the new land of Inazuma, you’re going to come across Electro Barriers (or Thunder Barriers as the game calls them). These are semi-clear forcefields that you cannot walk through, and, unfortunately for us, contain items or quest objectives that we’ll need to interact with. In this guide, we’ll explain how to break Inazuma electro barriers in Genshin Impact, so you can continue on with your questing.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Genshin Impact Shakkei Pavilion location and how to unlock

Genshin Impact Shakkei Pavilion is a new one-time Domain in Inazuma, but finding it isn’t so easy. You’ll have to finish a world quest first before things take an explosive turn. It takes a bit of time, though the rewards are worth the trouble. Among other things, you’ll get access to another new weapon you can create at the forge.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Genshin Impact: How to Unlock the Inazuma Region

Genshin Impact has finally released its long-anticipated Version 2.0 update, bringing a whole new region ‘Inazuma’ and tons of fresh new content. Adventurers are diving back into the world of Teyvat looking to explore the vast new mystical region of Inazuma. While players might have been excited to swiftly dive...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 Quest Guide: How to make a Pizza for Ayaka in Inazuma

The Three-Star Mushroom Pizza is your best bet for this one. Genshin Impact 2.0 has been out for a short time now and players are already getting to work on completing all the new quests that can be found in the Inazuma region that was added to the game. One of these new Genshin Impact quests is all about making Pizza.
Recipesrealsport101.com

Genshin Impact 2.0: Where to find Amethyst Lump

The best locations to farm Amethyst Lump in Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact 2.0 presents a brand new territory, Inazuma. This new region is where Electro element and Color Purple thrives. It is the land of new collectible items with flowers like Sea Ganoderma, Naku Weed, Dendrobium, or the Sakura Bloom and crops like Lavender Melon, Sea Grass.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Genshin Impact 2.0: Inazuma's Sacred Sakura Upgrade Guide

Here's how you can upgrade the Sacred Sakura in Genshin Impact. The Sacred Sakura is the protagonist of one of the most interesting quests in the new map of Genshin Impact (The Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual). The journey for cleansing the roots of this tree gives you the recipe for...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

The Ritou Road Genshin Impact: How to Complete the Quest

The Ritou Road is one of the many new World Quests in Genshin Impact that are available for travelers to complete after the Inazuma update. Ultimately, completing this quest is really simple and fast, it's just that where to go first to get started on it is pretty well hidden. Here's how to complete The Ritou Road quest in Genshin Impact.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

How to Unlink your PlayStation Account in Genshin Impact

With the recent version 2.0 update for Genshin Impact, developers miHoYo have included cross-save features for players who wish to transfer their save progress from PC/mobile to PlayStation, and vice-versa. This means that you can play Genshin Impact on your home console and on the go. Unfortunately, fans were disappointed to learn that they would not be able to utilize the cross-save function if they had already launched Genshin Impact on their PlayStation consoles. Once a Genshin Impact account was created on PlayStation, it was seemingly impossible to delete that progress. Well, thanks to Reddit user u/iaminmyhouse, we've found this is no longer an issue. You just need to follow a very specific guide to unlink your PlayStation account in Genshin Impact.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact Inazuma Craftable Weapons: Stats, how to obtain, and comparison with other F2P weapons

The long-awaited Inazuma update for Genshin Impact has finally arrived, bringing with it a new set of Inazuma-themed weapons. Weapons are essential in increasing the versatility and stats of the characters like attack, energy recharge, etc. In Genshin Impact you can obtain weapons by pulling on any of three banners and getting the perfect weapon. This takes a lot of time based on the luck of the player and if you are looking for a five-star weapon the wait will be longer or you will have to invest a lot of money. For many players, it is more feasible to find good outside of the Gacha system. Luckily, Genshin Impact offers players the ability to craft weapons at the blacksmith’s shop. In this article, we will look at the craftable weapons in the Inazuma map in Genshin Impact, how to craft them, and compare them with the previously available craftable and F2P weapons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy