Genshin Impact 2.0: How to get the Hamayumi F2P Bow

The long-awaited Inazuma update for Genshin Impact has finally arrived, bringing with it a new set of Inazuma-themed weapons. Weapons are essential in increasing the versatility and stats of the characters like attack, energy recharge, etc. In Genshin Impact you can obtain weapons by pulling on any of three banners and getting the perfect weapon. This takes a lot of time based on the luck of the player and if you are looking for a five-star weapon the wait will be longer or you will have to invest a lot of money. For many players, it is more feasible to find good outside of the Gacha system. Luckily, Genshin Impact offers players the ability to craft weapons at the blacksmith’s shop. In this article, we will look at the craftable weapons in the Inazuma map in Genshin Impact, how to craft them, and compare them with the previously available craftable and F2P weapons.