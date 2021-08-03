Cancel
Military

New CSG Compacts Project Benefits Military Spouses

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article— How can the states reduce workforce barriers for military spouses and other practitioners of licensed professions?. That’s the question CSG is exploring through a competitive interstate compacts program in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD). Following a competitive application process, CSG selected five professions to work with the CSG National Center for Interstate Compacts in developing model legislation that would help military spouses and other practitioners gain professional license portability through interstate compacts. The professions selected for compact assistance are cosmetology and barbering, dentistry and dental hygiene, massage therapy, social work and K-12 teaching.

