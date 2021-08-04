Cancel
San Francisco Bay Area man sentenced for firebomb plot

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who plotted to firebomb the homes of people on his personal “enemies list” was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in federal prison.

David Jah, 47, of Concord, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit arson. He was convicted last fall.

Prosecutors said Jah had made a list of six people he thought had wronged him, including attorneys involved in the sale of his childhood home in San Francisco; a lawyer who was involved in removing him from the home; the home’s buyer; a former neighbor and a deputy city attorney who had represented police in an excessive force lawsuit filed by his son.

“When Mr. Jah was unable to achieve his objectives in court, he turned to violence,” said Stephanie M. Hinds, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California, said in a statement.

In 2018, Clark recruited two men who threw Molotov cocktails at three homes, one of which belonged to the next-door neighbor of an intended victim, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also contended there was evidence other people on the list were targeted for firebombings or drive-by shootings between 2016 and 2018.

Nobody was seriously harmed in any of the attacks.

Kristopher Alexis-Clark, 27, of Vallejo, and Dennis Williams, 41, of Fairfield, both have pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme and await sentencing.

