Fans Speculate: What Caused Todd Chrisley’s Scowl In THIS Photo?
From the looks of it, the Chrisley family social media accounts are gearing up for the Season 9 premiere of Chrisley Knows Best. Fans have been anxiously awaiting this news, and the time is finally here. New episodes of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley premiere Thursday, August 12th. In the meantime, what has Todd Chrisley scowling in a recent post on the Chrisley USA Instagram account? Keep reading to find out what fans speculate.www.tvshowsace.com
Comments / 0