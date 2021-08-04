Cancel
NBA

Utah Jazz sign center Hassan Whiteside

By Sarah Todd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 1 day ago
The Utah Jazz have agreed to a deal with free agent center Hassan Whiteside. First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal brings the 32-year-old Whiteside to the Jazz on a veteran minimum deal, league sources confirmed to the Deseret News, though the length of the contract was not made known.

