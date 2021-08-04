Cancel
Temple, TX

Temple man dead following three-vehicle crash on FM 2843

Posted by 
KCEN
KCEN
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOz4h_0bH074af00

A 25-year-old Temple man died and others were injured Tuesday morning after a truck veered into oncoming traffic along FM 2843 and crashed into two vehicles, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.

Javier Edgardo Castro Romero was identified as the victim of the crash.

Troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on FM 2843 just east of I-35 the morning of Aug. 3 just before 6:45 a.m. An investigation found that a Dodge pickup, driven by a 24-year-old man, was traveling east on FM 2843 around a curve when it drove into the westbound lane and hit a Nissan pickup and a Toyota car. The impact from the crash pushed the Toyota off of the north side of the road and into a water-filled ditch.

The driver of the Toyota and a passenger in the car, along with the driver of the Dodge were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries. Castro Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said they do not know why the Dodge crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic.

