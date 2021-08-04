Local college student on summer break takes no break!

HAMPTON, Va. - Laura Hilton is on the move. The local college student is loading up again in a church parking lot in Hampton - this time boxes of applesauce. She's helping take part in a mammoth effort that involves off-loading a truck packed with supplies and distributing them to 10 different food pantries across Hampton Roads.

And if you ask her why she does this?

"I serve to feel God's love."

Laura is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which is organizing this effort. Lori Hurd helped coordinate this distribution effort, including the volunteers.

"I love Laura because of her enthusiasm and love for people. She's young; she's vibrant!" Lori said.

When you tell this college student she could be other places on her summer break, her response?

"Why not here? Good people, good work! Everyone has the same goal in mind; we just want to help, we don't want to be burdens, we want to contribute to others," she said.

Laura just returned from a year-and-half-long mission trip that included helping out with food drives. And while away at college, she's a student mentor.

For all those reasons, News 3 presented Laura with a People Taking Action award, along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

Laura was very grateful, but somewhat bewildered.

"I was volunteering, but okay - thank you!"

She says she'll use the money for gas when she heads back to college in Utah after her summer break. And she's clear she has no regrets about not taking it easy during this time off.

"No, I want to help! I want to participate. I want to make a difference, especially during COVID."

