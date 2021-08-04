Cancel
Gonzales, LA

Driver of vehicle in fatal two-vehicle crash taken into custody

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ie2Kf_0bH072pD00

The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash Monday morning that claimed the life of a Gonzales woman has been taken into custody, State Police say.

According to LSP, the two-vehicle fatal crash occurred on LA Hwy 938 (Coon Trap Road) north of LA Hwy 74 in Ascension Parish around 11:30 a.m. Monday. 35-year-old Jasy Hunt was killed in the crash.

State Police say that 26-year-old Levi Mitchell of Prairieville was traveling north on LA Hwy 938 in a Hyundai Santa Fe, and Hunt was the front seat passenger. At the same time, a Freightliner box truck was traveling south on LA Hwy 938. For reasons still under investigation, State Police say Mitchell crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, resulting in the Hyundai striking the box truck head-on.

After hitting the truck, police say Mitchell got out of the car and fled the crash scene.

Hunt was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries; she was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the box truck was restrained and sustained minor injuries. He was brought to an area hospital for treatment.

Mitchell was unrestrained at the time and remained at large for several hours before being taken into custody shortly before 7 a.m. on August 3. He was wanted for multiple felony warrants, including:

LRS 14:69 B(2) - Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)
LRS 14:108.1 - Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony)
LRS 14:99 - Reckless Operation of a Vehicle (Felony)
LRS 14:96 - Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce (Felony)
LRS 14:68.4 - Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
LRS 14:56 B(2) - Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony)
LRS - 14:32.1 Vehicular Homicide

KATC News

KATC News

Madisonville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Two 16-year-olds killed in St. Tammany Parish crash

Two 16-year-old girls were killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash near Madisonville early Wednesday, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. According to Nola.com, the victims were identified by the coroner's office as Chloe Shartle of Covington and Makayla Bonura of Madisonville.
Opelousas, LAPosted by
KATC News

Two arrests made by OPD in separate shooting investigations

Opelousas Police investigators have made two arrests in connection with two separate shooting investigations in the city. The first arrest was related to a shooting that occurred early on July 26 in the area of Academy and Blanchard Streets. Police say one person was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire. The shooting, according to police, was the result of an altercation that began between two females at a nightclub located several blocks from the scene of the shooting.
Ville Platte, LAPosted by
KATC News

One dead, one injured in Ville Platte fire

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue their investigation into a weekend house fire that claimed the life of one of the home’s residents and injured the other. Shortly after 3 a.m. on August 1, the Ville Platte Fire Department responded to a call for a residential fire located in the 300 block of W. Desoto Street, according to an SFM spokesperson. Firefighters later located an unconscious woman inside of one of the home’s bathrooms. The victim was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. An additional resident, who escaped with burns to his arms and face, was also hospitalized.
Crowley, LAPosted by
KATC News

Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating Baleigh Gann

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are asking for help from the public in locating 20-year-old Baleigh Nicole Gann. On July 4, 2021, Gann was involved in a vehicle accident. During the accident, the driver of the second vehicle involved was injured and required major medical services for the injury, according to police. Records indicate that Gann was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamines at the time of the crash. An arrest warrant has been issued for Gann for first degree vehicular negligent injury which is a felony.
Broussard, LAPosted by
KATC News

E Broussard traffic held up due to semi truck removal

Lafayette Police say they are assisting with traffic after a semi-trailer became stuck on E Broussard Road. State Police are on scene and a tow truck has been called out to remove the vehicle. Residents in the area tell us they believe the driver of the semi truck realized the vehicle was too big to cross a nearby bridge and tried to back up, when it got stuck.

