Philadelphia Phillies bash four homers, edge Washington Nationals

By Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

Zack Wheeler pitched into the eighth inning and the visiting Philadelphia Phillies hit four homers in 5-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto, Ronald Torreyes and Bryce Harper homered for the Phillies, who have won three straight.

Wheeler (9-6) gave up four runs on eight hits in 7 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five while improving to 1-3 in five starts against the Nationals this season and 7-14 lifetime vs. Washington.

Jose Alvarado pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his fourth save.

Josh Bell homered for the Nationals.

In an old-school matchup, Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (6-10) also went deep into the game, allowing four runs on six hits over seven innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

Segura homered to left on the game’s first pitch to give the Phillies a lead they never relinquished.

In the seventh, Realmuto homered to center on an 0-1 curveball while leading off to make it 2-0. After Alec Bohm walked, Torreyes hit the first Corbin pitch he saw out to center, and the Philadelphia lead was 4-0.

Yadiel Hernandez and Carter Kieboom opened the Washington seventh with singles off Wheeler, and both runners advanced on a Luis Garcia groundout. Hernandez then scored when Tres Barrera grounded out. Pinch hitter Gerardo Parra blooped a single to center, scoring Kieboom.

Harper went the opposite way on a Javy Guerra fastball in the eighth inning for his 17th homer of the season and the 10th of his career against his former team.

The Nationals pulled within 5-4 and ended Wheeler’s night in the eighth. With one out and a runner on second, Bell sent a 2-0 slider 442 feet into the second deck in right center for his 18th homer of the season.

Hector Neris replaced Wheeler and walked Hernandez to put the tying run on base, but he retired Kieboom and Garcia to end the inning.

–Field Level Media

