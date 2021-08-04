Cancel
Edwin Uceta lands on IL, Los Angeles Dodgers recall Brusdar Graterol

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday and placed right-hander Edwin Uceta on the injured list with a back strain.

Graterol, 22, is 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in 10 appearances spanning three prior stints with the Dodgers this season. He was 2-2 with one save and a 6.48 ERA in 17 relief outings for Oklahoma City.

Uceta, 23, is 0-3 with a 7.64 ERA in 12 games (one start) for Los Angeles this year.

–Field Level Media

