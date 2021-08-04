Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers’ DeMarkus Acy tears ACL in practice

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EDXh_0bH06G3v00

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy said he tore his ACL at practice on Tuesday.

Acy was signed by the Steelers in May and was hoping to earn a roster spot during training camp. The Steelers open the preseason Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game at Canton, Ohio.

The 23-year-old announced his injury on his Twitter feed.

“Unfortunately tore my acl today, it hurts that this happened just days before my pro debut but there’s no quit in me. Prayer has always got me through anything and I continue to live through faith and let life teach me valuable lessons,” Acy wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18z4wS_0bH06G3v00
Also Read:
NFL defense rankings: Outlook for 2021 season

Acy went undrafted out of Missouri in 2020 but was signed after the draft by the San Francisco 49ers. After being released during training camp, he later spent some time on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad before being released in December.

He signed with the Washington Football Team in January but was released in April.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#49ers#Broncos#Seahawks#American Football#Acl#The Hall Of Fame Game#The Seattle Seahawks#Las Vegas Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

TJ Watt Engaged to Sister-in-Law Kealia Ohai's Former Teammate Dani Rhodes

TJ Watt is going to be a married man. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker went to Instagram to reveal that he is engaged to Dani Rhodes. Rhodes is a professional soccer player who most recently played for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. Her former teammate is Watt's sister-in-law Kealia Ohai, who is married to JJ Watt.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Rumors: Big Ben Roethlisberger Getting Benched? N’Keal Harry Trade Rumors + TJ Watt Engaged

Pittsburgh Steelers rumors are red hot around the future of Ben Roethlisberger, and the insane comments from Mike Tannenbaum on ‘Get Up!’ didn’t help. Tannenbaum said that Big Ben will not even make it through the first-half of the 2021 NFL Season. N’Keal Harry trade rumors are popping off after he requested a trade from the New England Patriots - should the Steelers trade for him? Steelers Talk host Thomas Mott breaks down the latest Steelers news and rumors, including TJ Watt’s engagement, on today’s video! Help us get this channel growing as quickly as possible! The more subscribers we get, the more shows we can do - https://www.
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
NFLSteelers Depot

Cowher On Roethlisberger In 2021: ‘I Would Be Very Surprised If He Didn’t Have a Great Year This Year’

As a whole, most major media analysts believe 2021 will be a down season for the Pittsburgh Steelers and especially quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is now in his 18th NFL season. On Tuesday, former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, who is doing media sessions ahead of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in less than a month from now, was asked about his outlook for Roethlisberger in 2021 and especially on the heels of many expecting the veteran quarterback to have a down season.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr, Browns, Steelers

Rams HC Sean McVay said Browns’ new S John Johnson III is a player who is the same mold as former NFL All-Pro S Eric Weddle. “But if I were to say a couple guys that you’ve really been around, here’s the guys that I would really say just in the short amount of time the four years that I’ve been a head coach. John Sullivan and Eric Weddle are unbelievably smart players. I think John Johnson, who’s going onto the Browns, is in that same sort of mold as what Eric is. Great communicators, charisma, presence. I think John Johnson would be outstanding,” said McVay, via The Ringer’s Flying Coach with Sean McVay and Peter Schrager.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Star TJ Watt Drops $100K on Engagement Diamond for Fiancee Dani Rhodes

A diamond ring has been a declaration of true love for centuries. It seems like Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt knows that as well. The NFL superstar recently asked his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes to be his wife. And just like marriage is forever, Watt clearly knows that diamonds are forever, too. He popped the question at a gorgeous waterfront spot last week. And, of course, Rhodes said yes.
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh Steelers Veteran Starter Announces Retirement From NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Vince Williams has notified the team of his retirement plans. The Steelers confirmed that Williams, 31, will retire ahead of what would have been his ninth NFL season, all of which were spent with the franchise. "Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

There is still one Steelers player missing from Hall of Fame

With a flurry of Steelers set to be inducted to the Hall of Fame at the end of this summer, there is still one name missing from joining Canton. The Steelers are set to have a huge celebration in August when Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, and Donnie Shell are all given their gold jackets and join the Hall of Fame. Each of these players is well-deserving of this honor, and the argument can easily be made that both Nunn and Shell had to wait far too long to receive this honor. While the hype and focus should be on this group, there seems to be one Steelers name still missing from this group.
Posted by
The Spun

Steelers GM Sends Clear Message About Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger will be under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers this fall in what might be his final NFL season. In fact, the latest comment from Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert makes it seem like this is “The Last Dance” for Roethlisberger. When speaking to reporters this Tuesday about Roethlisberger’s...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Here's What T.J. Watt Said About New Teammate Melvin Ingram

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt is looking forward to playing alongside new teammate Melvin Ingram. The three-time Pro Bowler spent his entire career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, playing alongside TJ's brother, Derek Watt, for four seasons before the fullback joined the Steelers last season. “I am...
NFL247Sports

Look: Najee Harris debuts full Pittsburgh Steelers uniform

There’s a lot of anticipation for Najee Harris to make his Pittsburgh Steelers debut. The former Alabama star running back should give a big jolt to the Steelers offense. He recently gave fans a tease of how he’ll look in a pro uniform. Still sporting the No. 22, it’ll be hard to miss Harris in the backfield behind Ben Roethlisberger.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger Training Camp Photo

Today’s an important day for Pittsburgh Steelers nation. With players rolling up the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for Day 1 of 2021 training camp, Wednesday marks the end of the offseason and the beginning of the preseason for the reigning AFC North regular-season champs. Just as he has for the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers Game Thursday: Steelers vs Cowboys Odds, Prediction, Schedule, Live Stream and TV Channel for Hall of Fame Game

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys betting preview with odds, spread, line, over/under, and predictions for the 2021 Hall of Fame Game. NFL Football is finally back. After a seven-month hiatus, fans from around the nation will be tuning into the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field against the Dallas Cowboys in Canton.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...

Comments / 0

Community Policy