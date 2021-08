It’s been a rough 24 hours for Chicago Cubs fans. First, we lose Anthony Rizzo late Thursday afternoon after he was held out of the finale against the Cincinnati Reds – stripping fans of one last chance to give him an ovation. Today, we lose Craig Kimbrel, Javier Baez and a buzzer beater of Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants – not to mention the likes of Andrew Chafin, Ryan Tepera, Trevor Williams and Jake Marisnick – all of whom were dealt ahead of the deadline.