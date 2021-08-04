Belgium's Thomas Van der Plaetsen crashes in decathlon long jump, exits in wheelchair

Thomas Van der Plaetsen's bid for his first Olympic medal may have ended on his first day of competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The Belgian's incident happened in the long jump, just the second event of the decathlon. He had a good run up to the jumping-off point, but seemed to stumble upon launch, falling on his side in the sand pit; after getting checked out by trainers, he left Olympic Stadium in a wheelchair with Belgium's flag draped over his shoulders.