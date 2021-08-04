Phoenix teacher files lawsuit to stop school mask mandate amid ongoing debate
PHOENIX (AP) - A Phoenix science teacher is asking a judge to put a halt to a district-wide mask mandate, which goes against a new state law, district officials said Tuesday. Richard Franco, a spokesman for Phoenix Union High School District, confirmed Douglas Hester’s filing for a temporary restraining order on the mandate. The superintendent and governing board members are named as defendants in the motion.www.fox10phoenix.com
Comments / 2