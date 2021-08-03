Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Fires Controversial Flutist Who Had Spread Conspiracy Theories

By CBS Baltimore Staff
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmUQk_0bH05AsC00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has dismissed a longtime flutist after months of issues with her controversial social media posts.

“Principal Flutist Emily Skala has been dismissed from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in accordance with the progressive discipline policy agreed to in our collective bargaining agreement with the Musicians’ Association of Metropolitan Baltimore Local 40-543, AFM,” BSO President and CEO Peter Kjome said in a statement. “Ms. Skala has had discipline imposed upon her over these past few months; unfortunately, she has repeated the conduct for which she had been previously disciplined, and dismissal was the necessary and appropriate reaction to this behavior.”

Skala had a history of sharing conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and the 2020 election. The BSO’s issues with Skala spilled into the public sphere in February, when the orchestra publicly distanced itself from her views.

She had claimed COVID-19 was made in a lab in North Carolina and sold to a lab in Wuhan, China, where it was then planted in a wet market. The first confirmed human infections were in Wuhan. However, the virus is thought to have a natural origin, likely jumping from bats to humans. The possibility it might have accidentally been released from a lab remains under investigation.

Skala reportedly also made incendiary comments in internal emails. She defended herself in a March letter to The Baltimore Su n and claimed management had created a hostile work environment.

“I had posted information from what I understand to be peer-reviewed studies, independent journalists and licensed medical doctors who weren’t chosen to be presented on our mainstream channels, along with educational videos and charts,” Skala wrote. “These pieces contradict what we are being told through mass media.”

On Tuesday, Skala told the Sun she believed the incident that precipitated her firing came July 23, when she went to Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall to hand in her new W-4 tax form and did not have a mask with her. When she discovered her key card had been deactivated, she said, she tried to open the door. She said she had been barred from the building and said she believes management was looking for a reason to terminate her.

“From February until now, the BSO has repeatedly violated my constitutional rights in response to audience and donor and subscriber pressure,” Skala told the paper. “They’ve committed many crimes against me, none of which they have acknowledged even to themselves. It would not be right to let that go unaccounted for. I would hate for this to happen to anyone else.”

Skala was appointed principal flutist in 1988. She joined the faculty of the Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University in 1989. She has performed on a number of recordings and released a solo album in 2002.

Comments / 4

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
35K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining#Wjz#Afm#The Baltimore Su N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
China
Related
Baltimore, MDSlipped Disc

Breaking: Baltimore fires principal flute over social media posts

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has just dismissed principal flute Emily Skala over social media posts that were sceptical of Covid measures and the outcome of the 2020 election. A statement says: ‘Principal Flutist Emily Skala has been dismissed from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in accordance with the progressive discipline policy...
Baltimore, MDnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BSO fires principal flutist Emily Skala, who was previously rebuked over social media posts

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday fired Emily Skala, its controversial principal flutist. In a brief statement, the orchestra offered no specific reasons for its decision to terminate Skala, who was publicly rebuked by her employer six months ago for social posts that supported conspiracy theories about the origins of the coronavirus and about election fraud.
Baltimore, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Baltimore flutist fired months after social media rebuke

BALTIMORE — (AP) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has fired its principal flutist, months after distancing itself from her social media posts that questioned the safety of the coronavirus vaccines, the efficacy of face masks and the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. The orchestra offered only the broadest outline...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

‘If You Don’t Know God, Here’s Your Invitation To Know Him’ Baltimore Pastor Jason Nelson To Release Third Album ‘CLOSE’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore pastor is bringing his ministry to the masses through his music. Jason Nelson has racked up over 100 million digital streams as a gospel singer and is now releasing a new album. “If you don’t know God, here’s an invitation to know him. If you do know God here’s an invitation to know him better,” said Nelson. He wants you to know his music is for everyone. “We’re trying to appeal to people who may never step foot in church but still need to hear the gospel,” Nelson added. The pastor of the tab church formerly known as Greater...
Charleston, SCThe Island Connection

Charleston Symphony Orchestra League Raises Over $200,000

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL) held its final fundraiser for the 2020-21 season, A Summer Fête at the Charleston Yacht Club, Sunday, June 27. Celebrating a truly remarkable year, the CSOL announced it raised $210,000 this year making it one of the best fundraising years in the CSOL’s history. A check for $58,000 was presented to Michael Smith, executive director of the Charleston Symphony by Carol Cronk and Marty Penkhus, co-presidents of the CSOL. This was the second gift the CSOL made to the Symphony this year bringing the total to $173,000 as of June 27. A Summer Fête raised $52,000. David Savard, who led the Fund the Need bidding process, thanked the attendees for their generosity during this difficult time for the Symphony and cultural arts organizations. Jaimie Flack, event chair, said a third check for $37,000 was given to the CSO on June 30 making the CSOL’s total gift of $210,000. Jaimie shared the CSOL has been an integral part of the CSO since 1976.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

At Baltimore School, U.S. Education Secretary Urges People Put Aside ‘Mask Fatigue’ and ‘Politics’ and Bring Students Back To Classrooms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — United States’ Education Secretary Miguel Cardona got a warm welcome at Baltimore City’s Graceland Park O’Donnell Heights Elementary-Middle School. It was part of his ‘Return To School Roadmap’ that has Cardona visiting classrooms nationwide. He called for students to return to in-person instruction. Cardona spoke one-on-one with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “Last year was the most difficult year. This is the most important year. Get your kids to school, vaccinate them when you can,” Cardona told Hellgren. “We cannot let mask fatigue, pride or politics get in the way of doing what’s right for our students” US Education Secretary says...
Advocacytelegraphherald.com

Song becomes anthem of Cuban protesters

MEXICO CITY — The slogan “¡Patria y vida!” — “Homeland and life!” — is heard loudly during the demonstrations in Cuba. It is a verse of a song that has become the anthem of these protests and that emerged from artists who for the first time dared to express their disagreement with the government.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

National Aquarium Celebrates 40th Anniversary

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium has been a jewel of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor since 1981. One of the city’s most popular tourist attractions celebrated its 40th anniversary Tuesday with local leadership. The aquarium draws more than 1.5 million visitors to the Inner Harbor each year, according to the governor’s office. National Aquarium President and CEO John Racanelli joined Governor Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski for a commemoration event. “Since 1981, the National Aquarium has been not only an amazing tourist destination and educational resource, but also a major economic anchor for Baltimore City,” said Governor Hogan. “Our administration has been proud to strongly support the aquarium‘s continued success over the years, and I want to congratulate everyone who has played a role in reaching this important milestone.” The aquarium generates $455 million in economic activity each year and supports 4,500 jobs in Maryland, according to the governor’s office.  
Baltimore, MDWbaltv.com

Live Baltimore bash celebrates Baltimore's 292nd birthday

Live Baltimore celebrated the city's 292nd birthday Friday with an event that included a dessert competition, a dance party and other festivities. WBAL-TV 11 News anchor Jason Newton emceed in the event. Tickets for the event raised money for Live Baltimore's work to promote city residential neighborhoods. This content is...
Musicwfmt.com

The British Project – City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla

Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra launched The British Project on Deutsche Grammophon last October with an e-album of Britten’s Sinfonia da Requiem. That was followed earlier this year by a second digital release, presenting the Symphonic Suite from Walton’s opera Troilus and Cressida in what The Times (London) described in its five-star review as an “ebullient, luscious, and splendid account.” The British Project is now appearing on CD, with the Britten and Walton works framed by Elgar’s Sospiri and Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis. The album was recorded at the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, in the context of the “Britain Calling” series, and at the orchestra’s home in Birmingham.
Chicago, ILoperawire.com

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Announces Fall 2021-22 Season

The Chicago Symphony has announced the fall season of its 2021-22 season. Here is a look at the vocal and choral performances of the first half of the year. Michael Lewanski conducts Musicians from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra with soprano Whitney Morrison. The program includes music by Montgomery, Joachim, Hearne, and Smith.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

National Aquarium Marks 40 Years As Baltimore Icon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium on Tuesday celebrated its 40th year as a landmark and point of pride for Baltimore and Maryland. The aquarium has brought millions to the Inner Harbor since it opened on Aug. 8, 1981. Its opening gave Baltimore the iconic image of then-Mayor William Donald Schaefer taking a dip in the seal pool, inflatable Donald Duck toy in hand. “The National Aquarium has been a model for aquariums throughout the world now and really is the one that started this amazing kind of age of aquariums,” said John Racanelli, the aquarium’s CEO. The aquarium was a centerpiece of Schaefer’s...
Baltimore, MDweddingsparrow.com

European-inspired Museum Wedding in Baltimore

Forget wedding trends and the latest must-haves, just for a moment, and picture the beauty in old school romance full of style and class. That's what we're sharing today in this beautiful Baltimore wedding, designed by international wedding planner East Made Co. Katherine and Jared wed at the European-inspired, pastel...
Public HealthWashington Times

Pete Parada, Offspring drummer, segregated by vaccine tyrants

Pete Parada, drummer of The Offspring, has been kicked off his band’s back-to-business, back-to-near-normalcy, post-coronavirus tour because he refuses — for personal medical decisions made in part with his personal medical doctor — to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In other words: He’s been segregated by an increasingly tyrannical segment of...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Baltimore orchestra fires principal flutist who spread conspiracy theories

The Symphony Orchestra has fired its principal flutist, months after distancing itself from her social media posts that spread misinformation by questioning the safety of the coronavirus vaccines, the efficacy of face masks and the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. The orchestra offered only the broadest outline of its...

Comments / 4

Community Policy