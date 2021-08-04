Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bishop, TX

Police: Vehicle slams into home following brief high-speed chase

By Eddie Cruz
Posted by 
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tT6vZ_0bH04xeE00

Three people are facing serious charges after they allegedly led police on a brief high-speed chase.

The pursuit started after someone called 911 to report suspected drug use outside a convenience store on U.S. Highway 77 and E. 4th Street, Bishop, Texas.

When officers arrived, the SUV took off from the scene at a high rate of speed according to police.

After trying to allegedly evade officers, the vehicle lost control and slammed into a home in the 200 block of E. 4th Street.

Officers reported they arrested three people who were inside the SUV and they also added an 11-month-old baby was found inside the vehicle.

The infant was checked out by medics and transported to a hospital for further medical treatment. Investigators added no one didn't suffer any life threatening injuries.

Bishop police officers said they found drug paraphernalia and narcotics inside the SUV.

Police said all three people will be facing multiple felony charges, to include evading arrest (motor vehicle), possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child.

Comments / 0

KZTV 10

KZTV 10

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bishop, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#E 4th Street#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy